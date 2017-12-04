High School Football Playoffs Plus Stars Stay Hot

The Texas High School Football playoffs wrap up the Regional Round over the weekend.

The Rivercrest Rebels see their historic season come to an end at the hands of Centerville, 62-36. The Commerce Tigers are eliminated by Kemp in a defensive struggle, 23-14, while the Gilmer Buckeyes stumble in the second half to lose to Melissa, 35-23. In other games across East Texas, the Pleasant Grove Hawks out of Texarkana beat Celina, 33-14. Henderson advances over Kilgore, 20-14. Carthage throttles Silsbee, 64-36. Kaufman edges out Liberty Eylau, 38-35. Waskom handles Garrison, 57-28. Gunter dismantles Holliday, 48-7. New Diana sneaks by Jacksboro, 49-48 and the Longview Lobos upset Klein Collins, 30-24.

Last night the Dallas Stars breeze past Colorado, 7-2. Tyler Seguin and Brett Richie each netted two goals apiece. The Stars have been red hot winning five in a row and seven out of their last eight. Dallas will be back on the ice tomorrow at home against Nashville.

The Dallas Mavericks are steadily progressing as well. On Saturday night the Mavs clobber the L-A Clippers, 108-82. Dallas still has a long way to go at 6-17 on the season, but can continue their upward trend tonight against the Nuggets at 7:30 .

And the top four in the College Football Playoffs have been selected. In the opening round, No. 1 seeded Clemson will face No. 4 seed Alabama. Meanwhile, No. 2 Oklahoma will be up against No. 3 Georgia. The first-round will be played on New Year’s Day.