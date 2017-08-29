High School Football Plus Rangers and Cowboys Make Changes After Harvey

The countdown is almost over. Thursday, August 31, and Friday, September 1, will represent week one of the Texas High School Football Season. Teams will open 2017 with their non-district competition.

—

Paris – On Friday night, the Paris Wildcats, Chisum Mustangs, Prairiland Patriots, Cooper Bulldogs, Honey Grove Warriors, and Clarksville Tigers, will be at home, while the North Lamar Panthers, Rivercrest, and Detroit Eagles take to the road.

—

Mount Pleasant – On Thursday night the Daingerfield Tigers visit neighboring Hughes Springs. On Friday the Mt Pleasant Tigers host North Forney at Sam Parker Field. The Paul Pewitt Brahmas host Sabine. Pittsburg Pirates welcome in Crandall. The Mt Vernon Tigers are at home against Caddo Mills. The Rivercrest Rebels go to Chisum and the Gilmer Buckeyes go to Texarkana to play Liberty Eylau.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Commerce Tigers play host to the Lone Oak Buffalo. The Mt Vernon Tigers welcome in Caddo Mills. Cumby Trojans will host Celeste. The Greenville Lions are at home against North Garland. Como Pickton hosts Grand Saline, while the Sulphur Springs Wildcats visit Sherman. The Campbell Indians have a bye in the opening week.

—

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros have relocated their three-game series originally set to be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Due to Hurricane Harvey, the teams will play at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Texas enters the game only three games out of a Wildcard spot in the American League. The Rangers will send Martin Perez to the mound. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am] is set for 6:10 pm .

—

The Houston Texans have also felt the effects of Harvey. The Texans relocated their practice site, joining the Cowboys, at The Star in Frisco. Despite the natural disaster Texans defensive end, J.J. Watt sends a positive message [AUDIO]. Dallas Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliott made a $21,000 donation for relief efforts and challenged teammates, Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant to match his donation. The Cowboys and Texans play their final pre-season game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

—

And Dallas Mavericks big man, Nerlens Noel, has signed a $4.1 million dollar qualifying offer. The one-year deal means Noel will be an unrestricted Free Agent at the end of the 2018 season.