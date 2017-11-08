High School Football Plus Rookie Smith Jr. Leads Mavs to Win

Paris – We are two days away from the Crosstown Showdown on the gridiron. Friday night at Wildcat Stadium the Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers wrap up the regular season. The North Lamar broadcast can be heard live on MIX 107.7 and the Wildcat broadcast on 101.9 KBUS. Games will be streamed at East-Texas-Radio-Dot-Com. Pre-game begins at 7:00 pm. Kickoff is at 7:30 .

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Jr. High School Football team wraps up their season tomorrow night in Greenville against the Lions. The Mt Pleasant 8th Grade A-Team is one win away from capturing a district title. A loss would make the Junior High Tigers co-district champions with Texas Middle School while a win completes an undefeated district season. Kickoff tomorrow evening for the B Team is 5:30 . A team takes the field following at 6:45 .

Sulphur Springs – Expectations are high for the Sulphur Springs Wildcat basketball team as they prepare to end the preseason. Wildcat hoops ventured into the DFW to scrimmage yesterday as well as Saturday against Sachse, Trimble Tech over the weekend and in Mesquite yesterday. It’ll be a much-anticipated tip-off to the season coming this Saturday, November 11, against Arlington Bowie in the Cowtown Showdown at North Crowley at 12:30 .

Last night the Dallas Mavericks pick up a win in the nations capital, 113-99 over the Washington Wizards. The Mavs were led by the rookie guard, Dennis Smith Jr. with a career-high 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Harrison Barnes added a game-high 31 points. Dallas still has a long way to go at 2-10 on the season. They’ll be back on the court at the American Airline Center on Saturday against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Major League Baseball Gold Glove winners were announced yesterday along with the nominees for MVP. Six players win their first Gold Glove award, including Marcus Stroman, Martin Maldonado, Brian Dozier, Byron Buxton, Tucker Barnhart and Marcell Ozuna. American League MVP candidates consist of Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians. The National League MVP will come down to the Marlins Giancarlo Stanton, Paul Goldschmidt from Arizona and Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds.

And yesterday afternoon it was announced that two-time Cy Young award winner, Roy Halladay, died at the age of 40 in a plane crash. Halladay was an eight-time all-star in 16 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.