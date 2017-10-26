High School Football Preview Plus Mavs Get First Win

We are officially on the back end of the Texas High School Football season with only three weeks remaining. Area teams will take to the field for week nine tomorrow night.

—

Paris – The North Lamar Panthers look to get on track when they visit Princeton on MIX 107.7. The Paris Wildcats hope to bounce back on the road at Quinlan Ford on 101.9 KBUS, while the Prairiland Patriots go to Whitewright on KOYN 93.9. In a Red River Valley battle the unbeaten Rivercrest Rebels host the Honey Grove Warriors at The Swamp. The Chisum Mustangs travel to play defending state champion, Gunter. The Cooper Bulldogs go to Leonard. The Detroit Eagles are at Dallas Gateway and the Clarksville Tigers go to Maud.

—

Mount Pleasant – In one of the biggest rivalries in district 16-5A, the Mt Pleasant Tigers host the Sulphur Springs Wildcats at Sam Parker Field. The game will be carried live on KLAKE 97.7. Other action around the area will include the unbeaten Mt Vernon Tigers look to stay perfect when they visit Quitman. The Rivercrest Rebels try to remain undefeated when they bring Honey Grove to The Swamp. The Pittsburg Pirates look for an upset at home against Pleasant Grove. The Daingerfield Tigers bring in Queen City. The Paul Pewitt Brahmas host the Hooks Hornets and the Gilmer Buckeyes welcome in Spring Hill.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats look to get back in the playoff conversation when they travel to play rival Mt Pleasant. The game will be carried live on STAR 95.9. The Mt Vernon Tigers are looking to stay perfect when they hit the road to take on Quitman. The Cooper Bulldogs are visiting Leonard. The Winnsboro Raiders and Commerce Tigers clash in Winnsboro. The Como-Pickton Eagles look to get back on track visiting Edgewood. The Emory Rains Wildcats host Wills Point and the Campbell Indians go to Fruitvale.

—

Game two of the Fall Classic goes to Houston as the Astros come from behind to beat the LA Dodgers, 7-6 in 11 innings. It was a game that saw a World Series record eight home runs hit, including five in extra innings. The ‘Stros’ and Dodgers are now tied up at one game apiece with the series moving to Houston. Game three is tomorrow night at Minute Maid Park with first pitch at 7:09 .

—

Last night the Dallas Mavericks picked up their first win of the season, 103-94, over the previously unbeaten Memphis Grizzlies. Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. lead the Mav attack with 19 points and five assists. The Mavs are now 1-4 on the season and will be up against the Grizzlies again tonight , this time in Memphis. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm.

—