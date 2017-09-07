High School Football Preview Plus Rangers Split with Braves

Week two of the Texas High School Football season kicks off tomorrow .

—

Paris – Several Red River Valley teams take to the road this weekend. The Paris Wildcats play the Pleasant Grove Hawks in Texarkana on 101.9 KBUS. The North Lamar Panthers visit neighboring Mt Pleasant at Sam Parker Field on MIX 107.7. Prairiland is at Queen City on KOYN 93.9. The Chisum Mustangs welcome in the Honey Grove Warriors at Mustang Stadium. The Cooper Bulldogs go to Emory to face Rains. The Rivercrest Rebels host Trenton at The Swamp. The Detroit Eagles bring in Como-Pickton while Clarksville hosts Linden-Kildare.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers look to bounce back at Sam Parker Field as they welcome in the North Lamar Panthers on KLAKE 97.7. The Hughes Springs Mustangs will host Arp on STAR 96.9. Other action in the area includes the Daingerfield Tigers bringing in the Atlanta Rabbits. The Pittsburg Pirates head to Longview to face Pine Tree. The Mt Vernon Tigers will be in Bullard to play Brook Hill and the Paul Pewitt Brahmas travel to play the Jefferson Bulldogs. Kickoff is at 7:30 .

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats unveil the new look Prim Stadium tonight as they welcome in the Avalon Black Knights from Gaithersburg, Maryland. The game will be carried live on STAR 95.9. The Campbell Indians open their season tonight at home against Greenville Christian. The Commerce Tigers will also be on their home field to host Leonard. The Lone Oak Buffalo welcome in Scurry-Rosser. The Mt. Vernon Tigers are in Bullard to play Brook Hill. Cumby goes to Arlington to face Oakridge. Como-Pickton travels Detroit while the Winnsboro Raiders are at Quinlan Ford.

—

The Texas Rangers split a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves, including a 12-8 win. In the afternoon game, Elvis Andrus piled up four hits, including his 20th bomb of the season. Texas will have the day off today before beginning a weekend series with the Yankees tomorrow . The Rangers remain two games back in the American League Wild Card race.

—

The Dallas Cowboys open up the 2017 NFL season on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants. Dallas has selected their captains for the upcoming season featuring Quarterback Dak Prescott, Tight End Jason Witten, Linebacker Sean Lee, Defensive Lineman, Tyrone Crawford, Cornerback Orlando Scandrick and Kicker Dan Bailey. The Cowboys are unusually healthy with only Linebacker, Anthony Hitchens, not participating in practice. Kickoff Sunday night is set for 7:30 .

—

And at the U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal advances to the Semi-Finals along with Kevin Anderson, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Roger Federer/Juan Martin Del Porto.