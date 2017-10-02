High School Football Results Plus Cowboys Fall to Rams

Week five of the Texas High School Football season is in the books.

—

Paris – The Cooper Bulldogs throttle the Prairiland Patriots to open district play, 55-0. The Rivercrest Rebels also win in shutout fashion, 44-0. The North Lamar Panthers blowout Canton, 35-7. Honey Grove beats Cumby, 38-28. Detroit crushes James Bowie, 52-16, and the Chisum Mustangs edge out S&S Consolidated, 14-13. The Paris Wildcats watched Argyle pull away in the 2nd half, 27-7, while Clarksville gets shut out by Jefferson, 62-0.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Rivercrest Rebels win in shutout fashion over Alba-Golden to remain unbeaten, 44-0. The Paul Pewitt Brahmas edge out Ore City, 35-34. The Hughes Springs Mustangs crush Garrison, 57-29. Gilmer wins a close one with Nacogdoches, 51-49. Mt Vernon stays undefeated after beating Grand Saline, 42-28. The Pittsburg Pirates play a stellar 2nd half to beat Tatum, 41-28. Meanwhile, the Mt Pleasant Tigers drop a defensive battle in their district opener against Hallsville, 7-6.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Cooper Bulldogs win big over district rival Prairiland, 55-0. The Mt Vernon Tigers stay unbeaten after winning over Grand Saline, 42-28. The Winnsboro Raiders crush Quitman, 37-6. Meanwhile, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats fall to Pine Tree in a shootout, 55-47. The Lone Oak Buffalo fall to Bonham, 27-20. Alba-Golden is shut out by Rivercrest, 44-0. Como-Pickton suffers their first loss of the season to Wolfe City, 28-26. Cumby loses to Honey Grove, 38-28 and Commerce falls to Farmersville, 55-28.

—

The Dallas Cowboys were in control, but fall to the L-A Rams after a brutal 2nd half, 35-30. Despite over 400 yards of offensive production, the Cowboys managed only six points in the 2nd half while Rams running back, Todd Gurley, racked up more than 200 yards of total offense against the Dallas D. The Cowboys drop to 2-2 on the season.

—

The Texas Rangers wrap up the 2017 season yesterday with a 5-2 loss to Oakland. The Rangers right fielder, Nomar Mazara, ends the season with triple-digit runs batted in. Joey Gallo becomes the first player in Major League Baseball history to have 40 home runs in a season with less than 100 total hits. The Rangers finish with an overall record of 78-84.

—