High School Football Results Plus Cowboys Get W in DC

Week nine of the Texas High School football season is in the books.

Paris – The Prairiland Patriots pick up a convincing win over Whitewright, 36-18. The Paris Wildcats pull away from Quinlan Ford in the second half, 41-20 and the Rivercrest Rebels stay perfect with a win over Honey Grove, 43-2. Meanwhile, the North Lamar Panthers fall to Princeton 34-7. Detroit is shutout by Dallas Gateway, 28-0. Cooper is edged out by Leonard, 31-30. Clarksville falls in a defensive battle against Maud, 10-6 while the Chisum Mustangs are the latest to fall victim to top-ranked Gunter, 43-0. In high school volleyball action, the Paris Lady Cats take on Wills Point tonight in the Bi-district round in Sulphur Springs at 6:30 .

Mount Pleasant – A pair of area teams keep their perfect season intact with convincing wins. The Rivercrest Rebels dominate Honey Grove, 43-2 while the Mt Vernon Tigers shut out Quitman, 42-0. Both teams improve to 8-0 on the season. The Daingerfield Tigers win in shutout fashion as well, beating Queen City, 57-0. Gilmer edges out Spring Hill, 44-42 and Hughes Springs wins over New Boston, 48-30. Meanwhile, The Mt Pleasant Tigers struggles to continue as they fall to Sulphur Springs, 31-14. Paul Pewitt comes up short to Hooks, 14-13 and the Pittsburg Pirates fall to Pleasant Grove, 28-10. And last week in the Mt. Pleasant Jr. High 8th grade A team stays dominant in district play with a 35-0 shutout win over Sulphur Springs.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats keep their playoff hopes alive with a big road win over rival Mt Pleasant, 31-14. The Commerce Tigers notch a big victory over the Winnsboro Raiders, 21-8. Lone Oak wins a shootout over Winona, 47-35 and the Mt Vernon Tigers improve to a perfect 8-0 with a shutout win over Quitman, 42-0. Meanwhile, Como-Pickton loses to Edgewood, 55-35. Greenville falls to Texas High, 40-20. The Cooper Bulldogs are edged out by Leonard, 31-30 and the Campbell Indians come up short against Fruitvale, 44-41. In playoff volleyball, following a district championship, the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats enter the bi-district round tomorrow night against Wylie East. The match on Tuesday will be played at Royse City at 6:30 .

Last night the Dallas Cowboys win a division game over Washington, 33-19. It was a big day for running back Zeke Elliott and the Dallas defense. Zeke racked up 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns while the defense piled on four sacks, three turnovers and a pick six. The Cowboys improve to 4-3 on the season.

In another wild, memorable battle, game five of the World Series goes to the Houston Astros, 13-12 over the L-A Dodgers in ten innings. Alex Bregman drove in the walk-off run in the bottom of the 10th to give the ‘Stros a 3-2 series lead and pulling Houston to one game away from a title. The Dodgers look to avoid elimination at home tomorrow night in game six.

