High School Football Tonight Plus Cowboys Will Use Backup RB’s Sunday

The Texas High School Football regular season comes to an end tonight with playoff implications still on the line.

Paris – The Crosstown Showdown between the Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers will take place at Wildcat Stadium on 101.9 KBUS and MIX 107.7. The Chisum Mustangs go to Whitewright. Honey Grove is in James Bowie. The Clarksville Tigers are at Cumby. Rivercrest will go to Wolfe City and Cooper hits the road to Sadler Southmade. Games kick off at 7:30 .

Mount Pleasant – The Rivercrest Rebels look to finish up the season with a perfect 10-0 mark. Rivercrest goes to Wolfe City looking to extend their regular season winning streak to 20 games. The Mt Pleasant Tigers visit Greenville on KLAKE 97.7 while the Hughes Springs Mustangs host Sabine for the Star 96.9 Game of the Week. The Daingerfield Tigers host Ore City. The Paul Pewitt Brahmas bring in New Diana. Winnsboro goes to Mineola and the Pittsburg Pirates will host the Gilmer Buckeyes at Pirate Stadium. Kick off at 7:30 .

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats battle for their playoff lives when they visit the Hallsville Bobcats on STAR 95.9. In other District 16-5A action, the Greenville Lions host the Mt Pleasant Tigers. Across the area, Lone Oak will go to Harmony. Cooper makes the trip to Sadler Southmade to play S&S Consolidated. The Como-Pickton Eagles host Alba-Golden. The Cumby Trojans will host Clarksville. The Winnsboro Raiders are at Mineola. The Commerce Tigers visit Quitman. Games kick off at 7:30 while on Saturday Campbell visits Fayette County Homeschool.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons. In a hearing yesterday, a judge denied Elliott an injunction to put his suspension on hold due to the league’s collective bargaining agreement. The judge did express concerns about the process the NFL took to suspend the Cowboys leading rusher and expedited the case to the second circuit where Elliott’s lawsuit against the league can proceed on the next available calendar date. Until then, Elliott will remain suspended until he has either served six games or wins his suit against the league.

Meanwhile, it’ll be Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Darren McFadden to fill in during Zeke’s absence as the Cowboys get ready to play the Falcons on Sunday . Dallas is 5-3 on the season behind quarterback Dak Prescott. The second-year signal-caller out of Mississippi State has over 2,000 total yards and 20 total touchdowns on the season. Kickoff on Sunday is at 3:25 .

