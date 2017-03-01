High School Hoop Scores Plus Stars Stun Penguins

Paris – The Paris Wildcat and Clarksville Tiger basketball teams return to their respective regional tournaments, once again. The 14th ranked Wildcats overcame a slow start to beat Brownsboro, 70-62. Paris is back in the Class 4A, Region 2 tournament for the third consecutive season. They’ll be in a rematch with No. 2 Dallas Lincoln on Friday at Texas A&M-Commerce. Tip off on 101.9 KBUS is at 7pm . 4th Ranked Clarksville routes Big Sandy, 72-43. Their opponent in the Class 2A, Region 2 semi-finals will be top ranked Muenster at McKinney North on Friday . Tip off is at 6pm .

—

Mount Pleasant – Area teams move on in the boys high school basketball playoffs. Chapel Hill eliminates neighbor Daingerfield, 59-41. The Red Devils advance to the class 3A, Region 2 tournament at Rockwall Heath on Friday . They’ll face 8th ranked Ponder at 8pm . The Mt. Vernon Tigers send Elysian Fields home, 83-63. The Purple Tigers are also in the 3A, Region 2 tournament at Heath. Their opponent, top ranked Dallas Madison. Tip off is at 6pm . The Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team leave for San Antonio this morning. They play tomorrow against Buffalo at 1:30 on KLAKE 97.7. And the Saltillo boys edge out Slidell, 58-56. They’ll play in the class A, Region 3 tournament, Friday at Mansfield ISD at 7.

—

Sulphur Springs – Area teams move on in the boys high school basketball playoffs. The Saltillo Lions and Yantis Owls advance to the Class 1A, Region 3 tournament in Mansfield. Yantis beats Ector 36-33 and will be up against top ranked Lipan on Friday evening at 5pm . Saltillo defeated Slidell 58-56. Their regional semi-final opponent is No. 8 Graford. Tip off will follow Yantis and Lipan at approximately 8pm . The Mt. Vernon Tigers send Elysian Fields home, 83-63. The Purple Tigers are also in the 3A, Region 2 tournament at Rockwall-Heath. Their opponent, top ranked Dallas Madison. Tip off is at 6pm . The Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team leave for San Antonio this morning. They play tomorrow against Buffalo at 1:30 on KLAKE 97.7.

—

The Dallas Mavericks are 2-0 since adding Nerlens Noel to the roster. They’ll look to make it three straight tonight against the Hawks in Atlanta. The Mavs are currently 2.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference at 24-35. Atlanta is 5th in the East at 33-26. Tip off tonight is at 6:30 .

—

The Dallas Stars stun the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2. The Stars trailed 2-0 in the 3rd period before Brett Ritchie, Jason Spezza and Antoine Roussel all found the net.

—

And in a lengthy talk with reporters yesterday, Dallas Cowboys Vice President, Stephen Jones said the team expects Linebacker, Jaylon Smith, to play in 2017. The Cowboys 2016 2nd round pick out of Notre Dame missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL and LCL in his final college football game.