High School Hoops Playoff Picture Coming Into Focus

Paris – Red River Valley basketball teams are quickly approaching the playoffs. Coach Billy Mack Steed of the Paris Wildcats can collect career win number 498 and a district title with a win on the road against Atlanta. The North Lamar Panthers and Pantherettes will go south to Pittsburg. The Prairiland Patriots and Lady Patriots will host Cooper at Patriots Gym and the Chisum Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will be in Mt. Pleasant to take on Chapel Hill. Girls games tip off at 6pm. The boys will follow.

Mount Pleasant – The post-season is approaching quickly for area teams. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers can lock up the district 16-5A title tonight with a win against Sulphur Springs tonight at Willie Williams Gym. The Lady Tigers will visit with the Lady Cats for a chance to stay in the district title conversation. Both games tip off at 7:30. The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils play host to the Chisum Mustangs and Lady Mustangs. The Pittsburg Pirates and Lady Pirates host North Lamar. Boys tip off at 6. The boys will follow.

Sulphur Springs – The post-season is approaching quickly for area teams. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats can put their name at the top of the district standings, while the Lady Cats can win an outright district title against the Mt. Pleasant Tigers and Lady Tigers. The Sulphur Springs boys will visit Mt. Pleasant while the girls host the Lady Tigers at Wildcat Gym. Tip off to tonight vital district match up is set for 7:30. Saltillo tries to remain perfect in 23-1A at home against Roxton and the Commerce Tigers look to improve to 9-0 in 10-3A when they travel to Farmersville.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks saw their season high four game winning streak come to a halt, losing to Denver 110-87. Mavs guards, Yogi Ferrell and Seth Curry lead the Mavs with 15 points apiece. Ferrell added five assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Dallas falls back to 20-31 on the season and sit three games out of a playoff spot in the West.

Prior to Super Bowl 51 this past weekend, the NFL handed out accolades across the league. The Dallas Cowboys cleaned up, winning several awards and topped off with owner, team president and general manager, Jerry Jones, being inducted into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Rookie running back, Zeke Elliott was named Ground Player of the Year. Dak Prescott was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and both did so behind Tyron Smith, Ron Leary, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Doug Free, who were selected as the leagues top offensive line. And Jason Garrett was chosen as the NFL Coach of the Year.