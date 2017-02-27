High School Hoops Playoff Results Plus Rangers Win

Paris – The 14th ranked Paris Wildcats dominate Chapel Hill 107-69 behind 51 points from junior Josh Robinson and 37 for senior Jalon Pipkins. Both career highs. The Wildcats take on Brownsboro in the regional quarterfinals tomorrow night at North Mesquite High School. Tip off on 101.9 KBUS is set for 7pm . The Clarksville Tigers pull away in the 2nd half to beat Martins Mill, 41-26. They’ll face Big Sandy tomorrow at Emory Rains at 7. A memorable season came to an end for the Prairiland Patriots, falling to Elysian Fields, 81-63, while Rivercrest is eliminated by Celeste 72-67. And the Romeo Prep Blue Knights watch the TCAF State Title slip away, as Lewisville-Lakeland wins at the buzzer 66-64.

Meanwhile, the North Lamar Pantherette softball team used strong pitching and defense to win the Lindale Tournament, beating the host 2-0 in the semis and winning over Lovejoy in the championship game 2-1.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team is state bound. On Saturday afternoon No. 6 Mt. Vernon defeated district 13-3A foe, Winnsboro, 50-25 to win the Region 2 Championship. Now they’ll head for San Antonio where they’ll meet up with 23rd ranked Buffalo on Thursday at the Alamodome, tipping off at 1:30 . On the boys side, Daingerfield, Chapel Hill, Mt. Vernon, and Saltillo advance to the Regional Quarterfinals. Daingerfield beat Arp 63-54, while Chapel Hill defeated White Oak, 65-49. The Blue Tigers and the Red Devils meet up in the next round with the winner heading to the Class 3A Region 2 tournament. They’ll play tomorrow night at Mt. Pleasant High School’s Willie Williams gym. Tip off is set for 7pm . The Mt. Vernon boys take down Jefferson 80-66. Next up is Elysian Fields tomorrow in Longview at Spring Hill. Tip off is at 8pm . And Saltillo beats Dodd City 55-51 and face Slidell tomorrow at 7 at Blue Ridge. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers and Rivercrest Rebels season comes to an end. Mt. Pleasant falls to McKinney North 65-53. Rivercrest was edged out by Celeste 72-67.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Mt. Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team is state bound. On Saturday afternoon No. 6 Mt. Vernon defeated district 13-3A foe, Winnsboro, 50-25 to win the Region 2 Championship. Now they’ll head for San Antonio where they’ll meet up with 23rd ranked Buffalo on Thursday at the Alamodome, tipping off at 1:30 . On the boys side, Yantis, Saltillo and Mt. Vernon advance to the regionals quarterfinal round. The Yantis Owls eliminate Bellevue 50-45. Their next opponent will be Ector tomorrow night at Commerce High School. Tip off is at 6:30 . Saltillo beat Dodd City 55-51. On the horizon is a battle with Slidell at Blue Ridge High. Tip off tomorrow night is at 7. And the Mt. Vernon boys take down Jefferson 80-66. Next up is Elysian Fields tomorrow in Longview at Spring Hill. Tip off is at 8pm . And we bid farewell and congratulations to Miller Grove, who fell to Ector 53-36, as well as Sulphur Bluff, eliminated at the hands of Slidell 64-47. In class 2A, Campbell loses to Big Sandy 54-46.

—

One game, one win for the Dallas Mavericks after adding big man Nerlens Noel. The Mavs beat New Orleans 96-83. Noel lead the team in rebounding with 10, while adding a steal, a block and nine points. Dallas improves to 23-35 and will play the Heat tonight at 7:30 .

—