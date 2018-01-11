High School Hoops Plus Dragons Stay Hot

Paris – District tips off in a big way Saturday night as the North Lamar Panther basketball team hosts the Paris Wildcats in the Crosstown Showdown. The game will be carried on MIX 107.7. The journey to the post-season tips off at 7:30 . Meanwhile, the Paris Lady Cats and North Lamar Pantherettes occupy Panther Gym tomorrow night also tipping off at 7:30 .

The PJC Dragon men’s hoops team stays hot beating Angelina College last night, 91-78. PJC basketball is now 15-1 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.

A spot in the driver’s seat in district 16-5A is on the line tomorrow night when the Mt Pleasant Tigers welcome in the Sulphur Springs Wildcats to Willie Williams Gym. The Tigers enter the game with a 19-4 overall record on the season and are 4-0 in district play. The eighth-ranked Wildcats sport a 20-3 record and are also 4-0 in 16-5A. Down I-30 the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats look to stay at the top of the district standings at home while the Lady Tigers look for an upset up the road. Both games tomorrow night tip off at 7:30 .

Last night the Dallas Mavericks win the 2nd half of a back to back beating the Charlotte Hornets, 115-111. Forward Harrison Barnes notched a 25 point, 11 rebound double-double to lead the Mavs, while guard Yogi Ferrell added 22. Dallas improves to 15-28 on the season and returns home on Saturday to host Lonzo Ball and the L-A Lakers at the A-A-C. Tip-off Saturday afternoon is at 1:00 pm.

Golden State Warriors Forward and former Texas Longhorn star, Kevin Durant, became the second youngest player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points in last night’s 125-106 loss against the Clippers. Durant, who finished with 40 points on the night, needed 25 going into yesterday’s game to be the fifth player in NBA history to reach the milestone before the age of 30, along with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan. Only James accomplished the feat at a younger age than Durant.

And in order to avoid salary arbitration, Texas Rangers outfielder, Ryan Rua, has signed a one-year deal worth $870,000. Rua has spent all three seasons of his career with the Rangers and is a career .247 hitter with 17 home runs and 55 runs driven in. Infielder, Jurickson Profar, along with relief pitchers Keone Kela and Jake Diekman remain arbitration eligible.