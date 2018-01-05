High School Hoops Plus NFL Playoffs Begin Tomorrow

High School Basketball Friday 1/5/18

Boys

Marshall at Mt. Pleasant—7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs at Texas High—7:15 pm

Life Oak Cliff at Paris—6:30 pm

Mt Vernon at Winnsboro—7:45 pm

Girls

Texas High at Sulphur Springs—7:30 pm

Paris at Liberty-Eylau—7:30 pm

Mt Vernon at Winnsboro—5:45 pm

—

It’s Wild Card weekend in the NFL. Saturday, Tennessee will play at Kansas City at 3:35 on ESPN/ABC, while the Atlanta Falcons will travel west to face the Rams at 7:15 pm on NBC. On Sunday, Buffalo will be at Jacksonville at 12:05 on CBS and the Carolina Panthers will travel to New Orleans to take on their division rivals at 3:40 pm on FOX.

—

NFL television ratings fell 9.7 percent during the 2017 regular season, according to numbers registered by Nielsen. A typical game was watched by 1.6 million fewer people this season as compared to last season (14.9 million versus 16.5 million). This year, the NFL was challenged with fans upset at players protesting during the national anthem, an action that led to a league faceoff with President Donald Trump.

—

PITTSBURGH — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has regained feeling in his legs, according to a report by WPXI-Pittsburgh. Shazier’s father, Vernon, declined to offer specifics on his son’s current condition but did recall the moments after he suffered the spinal injury during a Dec. 4 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

—

Seven Jacksonville Jaguars offensive linemen are going to have some new jewelry to wear around town this weekend. Running back Leonard Fournette purchased the starting offensive line and two reserves Rolex watches as a gift for helping him rush for 1,040 yards as a rookie this season. Fournette ordered them last week and they’re expected to be delivered today.

—

Texas A&M has hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko for the same position. Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly confirmed Elko’s departure in a Thursday post on Twitter, thanking him for his work during the 2017 season. The Aggies later released a statement to announce the move. Elko, who will work for new Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, will receive a multiyear contract and is expected to earn approximately $2 million a year.