High School Hoops Plus Stars Beat Rangers in Shootout

Photo by Higgins Brothers Photos

Area high school basketball teams are back in action this evening for non-district play.

—

Paris – Tonight the Chisum Mustangs will be on the road to visit the Tom Bean Tom Cats. The Prairiland Patriots welcome in Avery to Patriot Gym, and the North Lamar Panthers bring in Melissa. Meanwhile, last night the Paris Wildcats fall on the road to the 11th ranked Sulphur Springs Wildcats out of Class 5A, 64-41.

—

Mount Pleasant – Tonight the Chapel Hill Lady Devils tip off district play when they visit the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles. Tip-off is at 6:00 pm. The Chapel Hill boys have the night off. The Mt Pleasant Tigers welcome in a former district rival to Willie Williams Gym when they host the Longview Lobos, while the 15th ranked Mt Vernon Tigers look to stay unbeaten when they host Mineola tipping off at 7:00 pm.

—

Sulphur Springs – Tonight the North Hopkins Panthers hit the road for a matchup with Dodd City beginning at 5:30 . Miller Grove will visit Quinlan Boles. Yantis welcomes in Fannindel, while Sulphur Bluff plays host to Ector. Meanwhile, last night the 11th ranked Sulphur Springs Wildcats out of Class 5A pick up a win over the Paris Wildcats, 64-41. Sulphur Springs basketball improves to 14-1 on the season. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats begin district play tonight as they bring in the Greenville Lady Lions beginning at 7:00 pm.

—

Last night the Dallas Stars collect a solid win over the New York Rangers, 2-1 in a shootout. Alexander Radulov and Jason Spezza scored the shootout goals for the Stars, while Kari Lehtonen allowed only one goal to the Rangers. Dallas now has 35 points on the season with a 17-13-1 record. They’ll stay in New York to take on the Islanders tomorrow night with puck drop coming at 6:00 pm.

—

The Dallas Mavericks will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have been solid this season at 19-8 and will be getting some reinforcement as All-Star guard, Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his season debut after missing the first 27 games with a quad injury. Dallas, meanwhile, will be without guard Seth Curry as he continues to recover from a leg injury. Tip-off tonight at the A-A-C is set for 7:30 .

—

And the new top 25 rankings in Men’s College Basketball was released yesterday. Unbeaten Villanova is at the No. 1 spot, followed by Michigan State at No. 2. Mid-Major Wichita State is ranked 3rd in the nation, while Duke and Arizona State round out the top five. The Texas A&M Aggies are 9th. TCU is 14th, Baylor is 21st, and Texas Tech checks in at 24.