High School Hoops Plus Zeke Named Rookie of the Year

Paris – Last night in high school hoops the 16th ranked Paris Wildcats improve to 2-0 in district 14-4A, beating Pleasant Grove 68-55. Junior Josh Robinson scored a game high 26 points. Senior Jalon Pipkins followed with 25. The Lady Cats fall to PG 64-47. The North Lamar Panthers even their district record at 1-1, beating Atlanta 51-36. The Pantherette’s improve to 3-1 with a 50-41 win over the Lady Rabbits. And the Chisum Mustangs fall to Mt. Vernon 86-46, while the 7th ranked Mt. Vernon girls beat the Lady Mustangs 61-30.

Mount Pleasant – With the playoffs around the corner, district play continued last night for area basketball teams. The 14th ranked Chapel Hill Lady Devils improve to 5-2 in district 13-3A with a convincing 70-7 win over Como-Pickton. The 24th ranked Chapel Hill boys also won big 70-34 to improve to 5-0. Meanwhile, the Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers swept Chisum last night. The boys improve to 4-1 after beating the Mustangs 86-46. Mt. Vernon knocked down six 3-pointers in the forth quarter to put Chisum away. The Mt. Vernon girls are 6-0 following a 61-30 victory. In district 23-1A, Saltillo beat Miller Grove 49-39.

Sulphur Springs – With the playoffs around the corner, district play continued last night for area basketball teams. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats defeat the Greenville Lions 84-54 to improve to 4-1 in district 16-5A. The Lady Cats also picked up a win over the Lady Lions 75-33. The Sulphur Springs girls improve to 7-0. Meanwhile, the Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers swept Chisum last night. The boys improve to 4-1 after beating the Mustangs 86-46. The Mt. Vernon girls are 6-0 following a 61-30 victory. In district 23-1A, Saltillo beat Miller Grove 49-39.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks win on the road over the Chicago Bulls 99-98. Mavs guard, Wesley Mathews, hit the dagger from deep. The Mavs are 14-27 on the season, but are only 3.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Stars win a wild one 7-6 over the New York Rangers. Patrick Eaves and Jamie Benn collected three points apiece to lead offense. The Stars add two points, bringing their season total to 46, three points out of Wild Card spot in he West.

And in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys running back, Zeke Elliott was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association. Zeke, along with quarterback Dak Prescott, were named to the All-Rookie team. Linebacker, Sean Lee, is selected for his second consecutive pro-bowl, filling in for Carolina’s Luke Kuechly.