High School Hoops Tonight Plus Mavs Fall to Spurs

Tonight area high school basketball teams take to the court while the Regional Round of the High School Football Playoffs is this weekend.

Paris – Tonight the Prairiland Patriot basketball team makes the trip to play the Detroit Eagles. The Chisum Mustangs travel to Hook to play their former district opponent. The Paris Wildcats travel to Kaufman and the North Lamar Panthers will host the Greenville Lions.

In the Football post-season, the Rivercrest Rebels are back in Athens on Friday night to face Centerville. The game can be heard on KOYN 93.9 with Kick off at 7:30 . The Commerce Tigers will be up against Kemp on Friday evening at Wildcat Stadium in Emory kicking off at 7:30 as well.

Mount Pleasant – Tonight the Mt. Pleasant Tiger basketball team takes to the road to visit Idabel beginning with the freshman squad at 5pm. The Chapel Hill Red Devils will host Winona and White Oak as the varsity girls take the court at 6:30 . The varsity boys will follow.

In the Football post-season, the Rivercrest Rebels, Gilmer Buckeyes and Commerce Tigers continue their march. Rivercrest is back in Athens on Friday night to face Centerville. Commerce will square off with Kemp at Wildcat Stadium in Emory, while Gilmer plays Melissa at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium. All games Friday Kick off at 7:30 .

Sulphur Springs – Tonight the Sulphur Springs Wildcat basketball squad looks to continue their hot start when they visit Denison. The North Hopkins Panthers will be at home as they welcome in the Sulphur Bluff Bears. Both games tip off at 7:30 this evening.

in the football post-season, the Commerce Tigers look to continue their magical playoff run when they travel to Emory's Wildcat Stadium Friday night to face off with Kemp. Meanwhile, the Rivercrest Rebels return to Athens to do business with Centerville. Both games on Friday will kick off at 7:30 .

Last night the Dallas Mavericks have played well as of late, but come up short last night against the San Antonio Spurs, 115-108. Rookie, Dennis Smith Jr., was solid leading the Mavs with 19 points and five assists on the evening. However, the Mavs drop to 5-16 on the season. Dallas will be back on the court tomorrow night at the American Airline Center against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tonight the Dallas Stars look for revenge in Sin City as they visit the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The Stars fell to the Golden Knights in their season opener earlier this year. Dallas takes to the ice with 25 points on the season with a 12-10-1 record. Puck drop this evening is set for 9pm.

And Dallas Cowboys future Hall of Fame Tight End, Jason Witten, makes it clear he’s in no rush to leave the team after rumors flew about him taking the head coaching position with the University of Tennessee. Witten says he’s been in contact with Athletic Director, John Currie throughout the coaching search and can see himself going into coaching when his playing career is over, but for the time being Witten says he remains focused on his task as a Dallas Cowboy.