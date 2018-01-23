High School Hoops Tonight Plus Witten Added To Pro Bowl

As the playoff picture begins to clear up area high school basketball teams return to the court tonight.

Paris – The Paris Wildcats will be at home as they welcome in the Liberty Eylau Leopards. North Lamar will host district leader Pleasant Grove. The Chisum Mustangs look at bouncing back at Mustang Gym against Como-Pickton. Prairiland will seek to follow up a big win on the road against Chapel Hill. Rivercrest brings in Linden-Kildare, the Cooper Bulldogs are at Mt Vernon and the Clarksville Tigers host James Bowie.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers look to keep pace with a district title when they visit the Hallsville Bobcats. The Chapel Hill Red Devils play for a bounce-back win at home against the Prairiland Patriots. The Rivercrest Rebels play host to the Linden-Kildare Tigers. Mt Vernon looks to cool off the red-hot Cooper Bulldogs at home. The Paul Pewitt Brahmas will visit Queen City and the Pittsburg Pirates look to get back in the playoff race at home against Atlanta.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats look to maintain their dominance. The boys are visiting the Texas High Tigers while the girls host the Lady Tigers. Mt Vernon will welcome in the Cooper Bulldogs. Sulphur Bluff will host Roxton. Miller Grove visits Fannindel. The North Hopkins Panthers play a big game at home against Campbell.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks put the clamps down on the Washington Wizards, 98-75. Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with a 20 points, 10 rebound double-double while rookie Dennis Smith Jr. contributed 17 with six assists. The Mavs are now 16-31 on the season and 10-15 at home. Dallas brings James Harden, CP3, and the Houston Rockets to the American Airline Center tomorrow night. Tip-off is at 7:00 pm.

In other NBA news, the Milwaukee Bucks have fired the head coach and former Dallas Maverick point guard, Jason Kidd. Reports are that Kidd was given no explanation and was simply told the organization was headed in a different direction. Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo offered an attempt to intervene in the decision, but Kidd told Antetokounmpo he had accepted the decision.

And Dallas Cowboys Tight End, Jason Witten, has been added to the 2018 Pro-Bowl Roster in place of Philadelphia Eagle Zach Ertz. It’s Witten’s 11th Pro-Bowl Selection, tying him for the franchise record with Bob Lilly. The Dallas Cowboys also make a coaching move to bring in former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator, Kris Richard to be the team’s defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator.