High School Playoff Results Plus Rangers Sweep Homestand

Paris – The 13-3A All-District baseball team has been released. Junior, Ethan Mullens, of Prairiland has been selected as Pitcher of the Year, while sophomore Parker May is Newcomer of the Year. Dax Jallo, Dalton Philips, and Cole Wilkins are 1st team all-district selections for Prairiland. Chisum’s Jake Ford, Justin Porter and Coy McGhee are 1st team picks. While Justin Gibson, Taylor Knickerbocker, Easton Richey and Gus Collins made the 1st team for the Cooper Bulldogs.

Mount Pleasant – The 13-3A All-District team has been released. Bryant Roberts, Cameron Dale and Josh Simmons are 1st team selections for the Chapel Hill Red Devils. Carson Collvins, Bryce Crow and Kasey Cannaday are recognized as 1st team all-district picks as well. The Lone Oak Lady Buffalo take a 1-0 series lead in the Class 3A Region 2 Softball semifinals with a 3-2 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs. Game two is tonight at Texas A&M-Commerce on STAR 96.3. First pitch is at 6pm . Game three is tomorrow at 2pm , if necessary.

Sulphur Springs – Spring practice has come to an end for the Sulphur Springs Wildcat football team, capping off with tonight's spring game. The intrasquad matchup is set for 6pm .

The Texas Rangers extend their winning streak to nine games yesterday on their way to sweeping the Phillies, winning yesterday 8-4. Ryan Rua broke open a tied ballgame with a three-run bomb in the 5th. The Rangers improve to 22-20 and remain in 2nd place in the AL West. Texas will try to make it 10 straight tonight in Detroit against the Tigers. First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 6:05 .

The NBA Conference Finals return this weekend. Cleveland leads Boston 1-0 in the East. Game two is tonight at 7:30 . Game three of the West finals is tomorrow at 8. Golden State leads San Antonio 2-0.

