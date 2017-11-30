High School Playoffs Plus Cowboys Battle Skins Tonight

The Texas High School Football Playoffs are back with the Regional Round.

—

Tomorrow night the Rivercrest Rebels are back in Athens where they won their second-round matchup. They’ll be up against the Centerville Tigers with the game carried live on KOYN 93.9. Kickoff tomorrow night is set for 7:30 . The Commerce Tigers are hot at the right time. They’ll face a tough task when they play Kemp tomorrow at Wildcat Stadium in Emory. The Gilmer Buckeyes take on the Melissa Cardinals at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 . Meanwhile, Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs will host a monstrous contest tomorrow night between the Pleasant Grove Hawks and Celina Bobcats. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm.

—

After taking big steps forward, the Dallas Mavericks take another step backward falling to the Brooklyn Nets last night, 109-104. Harrison Barnes turned in a solid performance with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. The Mavs drop to 5-17 and are back on the court Saturday against the Clippers.

—

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to right the ship tonight when they battle Washington on Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys are still without running back Ezekiel Elliott for three more games, while linebacker Sean Lee remains out while nursing a hamstring injury. Both teams go into tonight’s game with a 5-6 record. The winner keeps their dwindling playoff hopes alive. Kickoff tonight at AT&T Stadium is set for 7:30 .

—