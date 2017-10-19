High School Preview Plus Mavericks Drop Season Opener

With district football underway, it’s time for teams to start thinking about the playoff shakeup. Tomorrow night’s matchups will feature:

—

Paris – The Paris Wildcats welcoming in Princeton for homecoming on 101.9 KBUS. The North Lamar Panthers return home to R. L. Maddox Stadium to host Liberty Eylau on MIX 107.7. The Prairiland Patriots look to right the ship at Patriot Stadium against Leonard on KOYN 93.9. The Cooper Bulldogs will host defending state champion Gunter at Bulldog Stadium. The Detroit Eagles bring in Maud. The Rivercrest Rebels go to Linden Kildare. The Clarksville Tigers visit Maud, and the Honey Grove Warriors will be at home tomorrow night against Wolfe City.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers as they head to Texarkana to face the Texas High Tigers on KLAKE 97.7. The Pittsburg Pirates will be the featured STAR 96.9 Game of the Week as they visit Spring Hill. In a clash of District unbeaten, the Mt Vernon Tigers host Mineola. The undefeated Rivercrest Rebels go to Linden Kildare. The Daingerfield Tigers visit Hooks. The Paul Pewit Brahmas go to DeKalb. The Hughes Springs Mustangs will be tested at home against the Jefferson Bulldogs and the Gilmer Buckeyes look to bounce back on the road against their big rival Gladewater.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Commerce Tigers on the road to visit with the Winnsboro Raiders. The Mt. Vernon Tigers looking to remain undefeated on the season as they host fellow district unbeaten Mineola. The Cumby Trojans are at home as they welcome in Dallas Gateway. The Emory Rains Wildcats look to get back in the playoff conversation when they visit Ferris. The Como-Pickton Eagles seek to get back on track at home against Harmony. The Greenville Lions will go to Marshall and the Campbell Indians welcome in Inspired Vision.

—

The Dallas Mavericks tipped off the season last night falling to the Atlanta Hawks, 117-111. Nerlens Noel lead the Mavs with a 16 point, 11 rebound double-double and added three blocked shots. Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. also had a double-double with 16 points and ten assists. The Mavs are back on the floor at home tomorrow night against the Kings.

—

In the Major League Baseball post-season the Houston Astros find their backs against the wall after losing to the Yankees 5-0. New York now goes up in the series three games to two. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs stay alive with a 3-2 win over the LA Dodgers in game four. The defending champ Cubbies still face elimination as the Dodgers lead the series three games to one.

—