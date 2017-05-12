High School Results and Game Times Plus Napoli Walks Off Rangers

Paris – Tonight the Paris Wildcats play games one and two against Gilmer at NTCC in Mt. Pleasant. Both games will be carried live on 101.9 KBUS. First pitch to game one is at 5:30 . In softball one game regional quarterfinal playoffs on Friday night, the North Lamar Pantherette’s face Rusk at Grand Saline on MIX 107.7 at 6pm . The Prairiland Lady Patriots are up against Hughes Springs at NTCC at 7. The Honey Grove Lady Warriors take on Tom Bean at 7:30 at Texas A&M-Commerce and the Rivercrest Lady Rebels play Crossroads in Mineola at 6pm . The Cooper Bulldogs season came to an end last night falling to New Diana, 6-1. The Detroit Eagles dropped game one and try to bounce back tonight against Union Grove at 4:30 at Lindale. Game three will follow if necessary.

Mount Pleasant – Today she'll compete in the half mile and 800m run. The Hughes Springs Mustangs take on Troup in a best of three series in Longview. Game one is tonight at 7pm . Game two is scheduled for Friday at 7 and game three will be Saturday at noon , if necessary. The series will be carried live on STAR 96.9. The 4th ranked Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs will be challenged by the 13th ranked Prairiland Lady Patriots in a one game playoff. First pitch on Friday night on KLAKE 97.7 will be at 7pm at NTCC in Mt. Pleasant. And the Pittsburg Lady Pirates are in a best of three series as well, taking on Carthage. Game one is scheduled for tonight at 6pm at Letourneau University with game two Friday at 7:30 . game three will be Saturday at 1pm if necessary. And Rivercrest softball faces Crossroads Friday at 6pm in Mineola Friday .

Sulphur Springs – Saltillo sophomore, Sienna Collins brings home a state championship in the Class A Mile. Today she’ll compete in the half mile and 800m run. Sulphur Springs Lady Cat hurdler, Abbi Baier will compete in the 300 meter hurdles today at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas. The Sulphur Springs Wildcat baseball team was tripped up last night against Frisco Wakeland, 6-0 in game one of a best of three series in the area round. Sulphur Springs looks to bounce back in game two tonight at Eagle Park at 7:30 . Game three would be Saturday at Rockewall Heath at 1pm , if necessary. Due to rain, the Yantis Owls will play two games tonight at Kemp ISD. Game one is at 5pm . Game two will follow. Game three will be tomorrow at noon .

