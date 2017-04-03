High School Soccer Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Open Season Tonight

Paris – In a Red River Valley battle, the Rivercrest Lady Rebel softball team beat Detroit, 4-0 to take over first place in district play.

It was a big weekend for the North Lamar baseball and softball teams. First, the 6th ranked Pantherette’s stand alone in the 14-4A standings at 5-0 after beating Pittsburg, 10-0 in five innings. The Panther baseball team followed up by edging out the Pirates, 6-5. North Lamar baseball is 2-1 and in second place. The Prairiland Lady Patriots stay perfect with a 6-2 win over Winnsboro. The Cooper Dogette’s defeat Chapel Hill, 5-2. The Paris Wildcats fall to Atlanta, 6-1. And the Paris Wildcat soccer team saw their season end at the hands of A+ Academy, 3-1 in the Area Round.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill golf teams prepped last week for their district tournament with a an invitational in Mt. Pleasant. The Lady Devils won the rounds behind a 1st place finish from Mason Garrett, shooting a 77. The Chapel Hill boys earned a 2nd place finish. John French was the tournament winner shooting 77. Both teams open district play today. Chapel Hill baseball picked up a win over Cooper, 6-3, and are in 2nd place in district 13-3A with a 4-2 district record. The Lady Devil softball team was edged out by the Dogette’s 5-2. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers roll over Como-Pickton, 19-1, while the Purple Tiger baseball team beat the Eagles, 4-1.

—

SS – Texas A&M Commerce will announce their new Men's Basketball coach this morning at 10am in a press conference held at Rayburn Student Center. It'll be the 21st time a new coach has taken the helm for the Lion basketball team. The Sulphur Bluff Lady Bear softball team won a high scoring affair over Saltillo, 20-12. Sulphur Springs dominates Greeville with the baseball team winning 14-2. The Wildcats improve to 5-0 in district play. The Lady Cats also win big over the Lady Lions, 15-5. With the victory, Sulphur Springs softball improves to 5-2 in district 16-5A.

—

The Texas Rangers have wrapped up the spring and open their season tonight against the Cleveland Indians [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. The Reigning AL West Champions send Yu Darvish to the hill as the opening day starter. Cleveland counters with Coppell, Texas native, Corey Kluber. First pitch is at 6pm .

—

The Dallas Mavericks notch a win over Milwaukee, 109-105. Harrison Barnes dropped in 31, while Dirk and J.J. Barea notched 17 apiece. Despite the win, the Mavs, at 32-44, are officially eliminated from post season contention.

—