High School Soccer Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Open Season Tonight

Paris – In a Red River Valley battle, the Rivercrest Lady Rebel softball team beat Detroit, 4-0 to take over first place in district play.
It was a big weekend for the North Lamar baseball and softball teams.  First, the 6th ranked Pantherette’s stand alone in the 14-4A standings at 5-0 after beating Pittsburg, 10-0 in five innings.  The Panther baseball team followed up by edging out the Pirates, 6-5. North Lamar baseball is 2-1 and in second place.  The Prairiland Lady Patriots stay perfect with a 6-2 win over Winnsboro.  The Cooper Dogette’s defeat Chapel Hill, 5-2.  The Paris Wildcats fall to Atlanta, 6-1. And the Paris Wildcat soccer team saw their season end at the hands of A+ Academy, 3-1 in the Area Round.
Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill golf teams prepped last week for their district tournament with a an invitational in Mt. Pleasant.  The Lady Devils won the rounds behind a 1st place finish from Mason Garrett, shooting a 77.  The Chapel Hill boys earned a 2nd place finish. John French was the tournament winner shooting 77.  Both teams open district play today. Chapel Hill baseball picked up a win over Cooper, 6-3, and are in 2nd place in district 13-3A with a 4-2 district record.  The Lady Devil softball team was edged out by the Dogette’s 5-2. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers roll over Como-Pickton, 19-1, while the Purple Tiger baseball team beat the Eagles, 4-1.
SS – Texas A&M Commerce will announce their new Men’s Basketball coach this morning at 10am in a press conference held at Rayburn Student Center.  It’ll be the 21st time a new coach has taken the helm for the Lion basketball team.   The Sulphur Bluff Lady Bear softball team won a high scoring affair over Saltillo, 20-12.  Sulphur Springs dominates Greeville with the baseball team winning 14-2. The Wildcats improve to 5-0 in district play.  The Lady Cats also win big over the Lady Lions, 15-5.  With the victory, Sulphur Springs softball improves to 5-2 in district 16-5A.   The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers roll over Como-Pickton, 19-1, while the Purple Tiger baseball team beat the Eagles, 4-1.
The Texas Rangers have wrapped up the spring and open their season tonight against the Cleveland Indians [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm].  The Reigning AL West Champions send Yu Darvish to the hill as the opening day starter.  Cleveland counters with Coppell, Texas native, Corey Kluber.  First pitch is at 6pm.
The Dallas Mavericks notch a win over Milwaukee, 109-105.  Harrison Barnes dropped in 31, while Dirk and J.J. Barea notched 17 apiece.  Despite the win, the Mavs, at 32-44, are officially eliminated from post season contention.
And the NCAA Men’s basketball national championship is set.  Gonzaga hangs on to beat South Carolina, 77-73.  They’ll face North Carolina, who outrebounded Oregon to a 77-76 win. Tonight’s National Title game tips off at 8:20.  On the Women’s side, Mississippi State breaks UCONN’s win streak at 111 games, but fall to South Carolina in the championship game, 67-55.
