High School Soccer Plus Rangers Take Down Giants

Paris – The North Lamar Pantherette soccer team picked up a district win last night 4-0 over Bonham. The playoff bound Pantherettes finish the regular season 4-4 in 11-4A. The North Lamar boys fall 3-0 last night to Bonham, while the Paris Wildcats host Princeton tonight at 7. The Lady Cats visit the Princeton Lady Panthers. The 25th ranked Paris baseball team visits Wills Point tonight. North Lamar visits Mabank while the Pantherettes begin district play on Friday against Pleasant Grove on MIX 107.7. The Prairiland Patriots and Lady Patriots are in district play at home against Mt. Vernon. The Chisum Mustangs and Lady Mustangs visit the Cooper Bulldogs and Dogettes.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Tiger soccer team looks to wrap up an unbeaten district season tonight when they visit Greenville. Win or lose, coach Jason Mayfield and the varsity boys soccer team go into the post season next weekend as the district’s top seed. The Tiger baseball and softball team continues district play this evening in Hallsville. Softball begins at 6. First pitch in baseball is at 7. The Pittsburg Pirates participate in the Van Tournament, starting Thursday with an opening game against Edgewood. The Lady Pirates start district play this Friday night at home against Atlanta.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cat soccer team is playoff bound in district 16-5A. With a 7-4 record, they’ll wrap up the regular season tonight at home against Hallsville. The Sulphur Springs boys finish their season against the Bobcats on the road. Match times are at 7pm .

Sulphur Springs baseball and softball are in district play tonight as well. They’ll visit Longview to take on Pine Tree. The Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers will also be traveling this evening. They’ll make the drive to Prairiland to play the Patriots and Lady Patriots.

North Hopkins baseball returns to action tomorrow at home against Sam Rayburn. The Lady Panthers travel to Maud on Thursday .

—

Last night the Texas Rangers win over the San Francisco Giants 7-1. Yu Darvish and Dillon Gee combine to throw 6 1/3 innings of one run baseball. Center fielder Carlos Gomez left the yard with the bases juiced. The Rangers return to action tonight against Arizona. First pitch is at 3:10 .

—

The Dallas Mavericks fall to Toronto 100-78. Dwight Powell had a 10 point, 10 rebound double-double. Dirk dropped in 17 points and seven boards. At 28-38, the Mavs fall three games back of the Denver Nuggets for the 8th spot in the Western Conference.

—

And after 12 seasons in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys all-time sack leader, DeMarcus Ware, announced yesterday he plans to retire. Despite receiving contract offers in the $7-$8 million dollar range, Ware cited long term heath as the deciding factor. With 138.5 career sacks, Ware is 8th all time in NFL history.