High School Soccer Results Plus Rangers Fall to 0-3

Paris – Paris Junior College will host a pair of soccer scrimmages tomorrow at Dragon Park. The Dragons and Lady Dragons will host Tarrant County College and Murray State College. Matches begin tomorrow morning at 10am and the final game begins at 3pm . The North Lamar Pantherette softball team has moved their game up to 5pm tomorrow against Liberty Eylau. The game can be heard live on MIX 107.7. North Lamar baseball will follow against the Leopards at 7:30 . And the Paris Wildcats host the Pittsburg Pirates on 101.9 KBUS. First pitch is also set for 7:30 .

—

Mount Pleasant – The results are coming in from district golf tournaments. After first round action, the Chapel Hill Lady Devils lead the pack by nearly 50 strokes. Freshman Mason Garrett finished the opening round for the Chapel Hill girls with a 79. The boys are in a tight race, currently in 2nd place behind Winnsboro. The 2nd round is set to tee off on April 12th . Last night the Mt. Pleasant Soccer team saw their season come to an end in the regional quarterfinal round, falling to Lucas Lovejoy, 2-1. The Tigers finish the season 22-2-5 record with a district 16-5A title, as well as a bi-district and area championship.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcat golf team is headed to the regional tournaments after finishing as the district runner up this week. Sulphur Springs was one stroke away from matching district winner Hallsville. Alex Motes, Matt Calhoun and Caleb Lewis had stellar first rounds shooting 74, 74, and 75 respectively. Motes finished 2nd individually with a combine 149 on the scorecard. Calhoun shot 151 while Lewis finished with 155. The Wildcat baseball and softball team look to build on this week’s big win over Hallsville. They’ll meet up with the Pine Tree Pirates and Lady Pirates with the varsity boys currently in 1st place in district 16-5A and the Lady Cats tied for 2nd.

—

The Texas Rangers suffer a sweep at the hands of Cleveland after falling in the series finale, 9-6. The Rangers lead, 6-4 in the 9th before closer Sam Dyson walked in a run then gave up a go ahead grand slam to Francisco Lindor. Texas is is 0-3 and will have the day off today before beginning a three game series against Oakland on Friday .

—

The Dallas Mavericks fall to the L-A Clippers last night 112-101. The Mavs drop to 32-46 on the season where they currently have an 81.3% chance of landing the number 9 pick in the 2017 draft and a 1.7% chance at the top pick.

—

And the most storied golf tournament in the world tees off today. Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Danny Willett head to Augusta for The Masters. The tournament has already taken a turn after Dustin Johnson was hurt after falling down a staircase yesterday. His agent says Johnson’s status will be decided today.