High School Softball and Baseball Plus Dyson Blows Rangers Lead….Again

Paris – The Prairiland Patriots and Lady Patriots sweep Chisum last night in high school baseball and softball. The 13-3A leading Lady Patriots stay perfect after a 10-0 win, while the Prairiland baseball edges out Chisum 6-5. The Cooper Bulldogs dominate Como-Pickton, 12-2. Paris and North Lamar play in the crosstown showdown tonight after the game was postponed due to field conditions. Softball on MIX 107.7 is scheduled for 7pm at North Lamar. First pitch to the baseball game is set to be played at Chisum and can heard on 101.9 KBUS. First pitch is at 7:30 .

The Paris chapter of Basketball Officials dealt out their sportsmanship awards for the 2017 season. Maggie Chadwick from Chisum was recognized on the girls side, along with Clashon Gaffney of Clarksville and Jonathan Folse from Prairiland on the men’s. Coaches receiving sportsmanship awards were Dusty Smith of Honey Grove and Gabe Lane from Dodd City.

—

MP – Mt. Pleasant Tiger senior basketball player, Holden Davis, received two academic All-State awards. Davis was one of 20 student athletes in the state of Texas to be placed on the Elite All-State Academic Team by both the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas Army National Guard. The Mt. Pleasant Tiger baseball and softball games were postponed yesterday due to field conditions. They’ll be in Longview tonight to take on Pine Tree. Both games have first pitch scheduled for 7pm . In high school baseball last night the Mt. Vernon Tigers fall to district leader Winnsboro, 10-0. The Purple Lady Tigers and Lady Raiders play today in Winnsboro at 6pm .

—

SS – Sulphur Springs track and field athletes have qualified for the Area meet as district continues on. On the boys side, Landon Thornton and Peyton Vickery will represent the Wildcats in the 1600m run, while Ian Blanch advances in the shot put. For the Lady Cats, Sydney Washburn will compete next week in the 1600m run, while Imani Taylor is crowned district 16-5A champion in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet 9 inches.

Sulphur Springs baseball and softball were postponed yesterday due to field conditions. The Lady Cat softball team plays today at 5pm at Marshall. Varsity baseball is rescheduled for Friday at 2pm . The Winnsboro Raider baseball team wallops Mt. Vernon 10-0, while the Cooper Bulldogs dominate Como-Pickton, 12-2.

—

Last night the Texas Rangers bullpen blows a 5-1 lead to fall to the Angels, 6-5 in 10 innings. Closer Sam Dyson gave up three 9th inning runs to send the game into extras. The Angels laid down a squeeze with a man on third to score the walk-off run in the bottom of the 10th. Texas falls to 2-5 on the season. They’ll play game two of their three game set tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. Frist pitch is set for 9:05pm .

—

The Dallas Mavericks honored former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo last night before falling to Denver, 109-91. Dirk dropped in a game high 21 points with eight rebounds in the Mavs final home game of the season. Romo was announced as an honorary starter in the game, but owner Mark Cuban said Commissioner Adam Silver denied the idea of allowing Romo to get on the court.