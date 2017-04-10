Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
High School Softball and Baseball Plus Gallo Mashes in Rangers Win

5 hours ago Sports

 

Paris – The North Lamar baseball and softball teams only needed five innings apiece to take care of Liberty Eylau Friday night.  The Pantherette’s started the day with a 10-0 shut out victory, followed by the varsity baseball team dominating 18-1.  The Paris Wildcats fall in a pitchers duel to Pittsburg, 2-1.  Prairiland splits with Mt. Vernon.  The Lady Patriots stay perfect in 13-3A with a win over the Lady Tigers, 6-2.  Prairiland baseball was blanked 3-0.  And the Cooper Bulldogs and Dogette’s continue their post season hung in a sweep over Chisum, 11-6 in baseball and 18-9 in a slugfest.
Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Tiger baseball and softball teams split with Hallsville Friday night.  The Lady Tigers stay on the playoff path with a 6-2 win over the Lady Cats, while the baseball team loses a pitchers duel, 2-0.  Mt. Pleasant faces Pine Tree tomorrow.  Chapel Hill baseball falls to Winnsboro, 9-0.  Pittsburg notches a district win over Paris 2-1.  And the Mt. Vernon Tigers get back in the post season conversation with a victory over Prairiland, 3-0.  Mt. Vernon softball remains in 2nd place in district 13-3A after falling to the Lady Patriots, 6-2.
Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcat and Lady Cat baseball and softball teams earn a sweep over Pine Tree Friday night.  The baseball team rallied to beat the Pirates 5-4, improving to 7-0 in 16-5A.  The Lady Cats beat the Lady Pirates 7-1 and stand at 7-2 in district play.  The Cooper Bulldogs and Dogette’s also sweep the weekend.  The Bulldogs win over Chisum, 11-6, while the Dogette’s beat the Lady Mustangs in a slugfest, 18-9.  And Mt. Vernon splits with Prairiland as the Tigers stay in playoff contention with a 3-0 victory.  The Purple Lady Tigers fall to the Lady Patriots, 6-2.
The Texas Rangers take two out of three over Oakland, winning the rubber match yesterday, 8-1.  Joey Gallo launched his 2nd homer of the year. Gallo finished with a career high five RBIs.  The Rangers have the day off today before hitting the road for the first time this season against the Angels.
The Dallas Mavericks announced Saturday they’ll make retired Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo, and honorary Maverick for a day.  Romo will suit out with the Mavs tomorrow in their home finale against Denver.
Russell Westbrook makes history yesterday collecting his 42nd triple-double of the season to pass Oscar Robertson.  In OKC’s 106-105 victory over Denver, Russell dropped in 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.
And Sergio Garcia out lasts Justin Rose to win the Masters.  It’s Garcia’s first major tournament victory of his career.
