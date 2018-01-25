High School Sports Schedule Plus Mavs Lose To Rockets

Paris – The North Lamar Panther soccer team is coming down the stretch of their non-district schedule. Tomorrow night they’ll travel to Mt Pleasant to take on the Chapel Hill Red Devils, while the Pantherettes visit the Greenville Lady Lions. Paris Lady Cat soccer is at home to host Celina Friday night and the Paris tennis team goes to Texarkana.

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Red Devil soccer team plays a home match tomorrow night as they welcome in the North Lamar Panthers. Match time Friday night is set to begin at 6:00 pm. The Mt Pleasant Tiger tennis team will visit the outskirts of Longview to participate in the Hallsville Tournament tomorrow morning. On Tuesday, January 30, Mt Pleasant Tiger and Pittsburg Pirate soccer will square off in a rivalry match.

Sulphur Springs – After serving up the start of their season last week, the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Tennis team continues tournament play tomorrow night when they visit Hallsville. Match times for the boys and girls will begin at 8:00 am and continue on throughout the day. Meanwhile, the Wildcat and Lady Cat basketball teams return to the court tomorrow night. The boys will host the Marshall Mavericks while the Ladies visit Marshall with both teams looking to remain undefeated in district.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks fall to the Houston Rockets, 104-97. The loss spoiled a big night for Wesley Matthews who poured in 29 points, including seven three-pointers as the Mavs drop to 16-32 on the season. Dallas is back in action tomorrow night to host the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Dallas Stars, meanwhile, look to continue their climb in the standings as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at the American Airline Center tonight . The Stars have compiled 60 points on the season and continue their hold on the top Wildcard spot in the Western Conference. Puck drop tonight between the Stars and Maple Leafs is at 7:30 .

