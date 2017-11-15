High School Sports Update Plus Mavs and Stars Take a Loss

The Texas High School Football Playoffs begin tomorrow and go through the weekend.

—

Paris – In the Bi-District round the Paris Wildcats take on a familiar foe when they play Crandall on Thursday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium at 7:00 pm on 101.9 KBUS. Other games tomorrow night include the Rivercrest Rebels against Hawkins at Sam Parker Field in Mt Pleasant beginning at 7:30 on KOYN 93.9. Clarksville takes on 9th ranked Bremond in Bullard at 7:00. On Friday night the Cooper Bulldogs are in Burleson to play Holliday at 7 on KOYN and the Honey Grove Warriors take on Big Sandy at Greenville’s Ford Stadium at 7:30 .

—

Mount Pleasant – The Rivercrest Rebels look to make some noise in the postseason when they match up with Hawkins on Thursday at Sam Parker Field in Mt Pleasant kicking off at 7:30 . On Friday night The Mt Vernon Tigers want to show their undefeated season was no fluke. They take on Redwater in the first round on KLAKE 97.7 at Sam Parker Field in Mt Pleasant. Pittsburg takes on Rusk at Bullard’s Panther Stadium on STAR 96.9. The Gilmer Buckeyes look for another deep run beginning with Diboll at 7:00 pm at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium. Hughes Springs goes to Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium to play Mineola. Paul Pewitt visits Longview’s Pirate Stadium again Harmony, while the Daingerfield Tigers go up against Lone Oak in Gladewater. Friday games kick off at 7:30 .

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats are back in post-season action. O n Friday night the Wildcats stay at home for the bi-district round as they welcome in Lucas Lovejoy to Prim Stadium. The game will be carried on STAR 95.9 with kickoff at 7:30 . Other action around the area Friday night will include the Cooper Bulldogs up against Holliday in Burleson at 7:00 pm. Cumby will travel to Yellowjacket Stadium in Ferris to meet with Hubbard at 7:00 as well. The Commerce Tigers take on White Oak at Wildcat Stadium in Emory at 7:30 . Lone Oak travels to Gladewater to play Daingerfield at 7:30 as well while the Mt Vernon Tigers looks to take their regular season success into the playoffs against Redwater at Mt Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field. Kickoff is at 7:30 .

—

Last night the Dallas Mavericks fall to the San Antonio Spurs, 97-91. The young gun, Dennis Smith Jr., set a career high with 27 points and is now averaging 16 points per games on the season. Harrison Barnes and JJ Barea contributed 16 points apiece. The Mavs drop to 2-13 on the season and will be back on the court on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

—

The Dallas Stars lose in overtime on the road to Florida, 4-3. Jamie Benn netted two goals for the Stars, while Alexander Radulov notched two points with assists on both Benn goals. The Stars add a point in the OT loss, bringing them to 19 on the season.

—

And the College Football Playoff Rankings were released last night. The Alabama Crimson Tide is the “new” top team in the nation at No. 1. Clemson moves up to 2nd. New in the top four are the Miami Hurricanes at No. 3 and the Oklahoma Sooners rounding out the top four. Unbeaten Wisconsin is 5th.