High School Sports Update Plus Some Injured Cowboys to Return

High School Hoops are in full swing for area teams.

Paris – There will plenty of action for Red River Valley teams. Several boys teams will take part in the Rivercrest Classic, including the Chisum Mustangs, who picked up a win over North Hopkins, 41-31, to open tournament play. The Mustangs will take on the Detroit Eagles tonight at 10:30 am to start day two of the tournament. Also today, the Paris Lady Cats host Sulphur Springs at Wildcat Gym starting at 2:30 while the Honey Grove Lady Warriors and Roxton Lady Lions hit the court at 5:00.

Mount Pleasant – Area high school football teams enter the Area Round of the Texas High School Playoffs. On Friday night the Daingerfield Tigers have the tall task of facing top-ranked defending state champion Gunter at Royse City. The game is live on KLAKE 97.7 with kickoff at 1:00 pm. The Hughes Springs Mustangs face off with Grandview Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium at 2:30 on STAR 96.9. Mt Vernon will face Kemp at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium at 2:00 pm. On Friday night the Gilmer Buckeyes play Caddo Mills at Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs at 7:00. And the Rivercrest Rebels will be in action on Saturday night at 7:30 against Lovelady in Athens.

Sulphur Springs – Area high school football teams enter the Area Round of the Texas High School playoffs. On Friday afternoon the undefeated Mt Vernon Tigers look to take another step toward a state title when they face Kemp. The game is live on STAR 95.9 kicking off at 2:00 pm from Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium. On Friday night the Cumby Trojans travel to Mabank to take on Grapeland while the Commerce Tigers will be up against Sunnyvale at Forney’s City Bank Stadium. Both games kick off at 7:30 Friday evening. Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs will be hosting a playoff game Friday as well. A Texas High School Football power in the Gilmer Buckeyes will take on Caddo Mills at Gerald Prim. Kick off will be at 7:00.

Despite playing improved basketball the Dallas Mavericks fall in overtime to the Boston Celtics, 110-102. Harrison Barnes dropped in 31 for the Mavs while Dirk chipped in 14 points, 12 rebound double-double. But it wouldn’t be enough as the Celtics win their 16th straight game. The Mavs drop to 3-15 on the season and return to the court tomorrow against the Grizzlies.

