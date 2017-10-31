High School Volleyball Playoffs Plus Zeke Suspension Back On….For Now

The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs began last night and carries on this evening.

Paris – A pair of Red River Valley teams saw their seasons come to an end. The Paris Lady Cats fall to Wills Point in five sets, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17, 21-25, and 10-15. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lady Eagles year ends in a five sets loss to Quinlan Boles.

Tonight the Chisum Lady Mustangs take on Hughes Springs at Rivercrest at 6pm. North Lamar is up against Canton at 6:30 in Greenville and the Prairiland Lady Patriots play Redwater at Mt. Pleasant at 8.

Mount Pleasant – Continuing their hot streak, the Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers advance after a five set win over Hooks, 25-23, 22-25, 28-26, 19-25 and 15-11. Mt. Vernon volleyball will match up with the winner of White Oak and Sabine in the Area round. The Chapel Hill Lady Devils season comes to an end at the hands of New Boston in a three set sweep, 20-25, 21-25, 21-25. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels have a bye in the first round and will make their post season debut in the Area round.

Sulphur Springs – Tonight district champion, Sulphur Springs face an exciting challenge when they travel to Royse City to take on Wylie East. The bi-district match up between the 1 seed Lady Cats and 4 seeded Wylie East is set for 6:30 . Quinlan Boles defeats Detroit to advance. Cumby throttles Maud. Commerce sees their season end at the hands of Whitesboro. North Hopkins falls to Avery.

The Dallas Stars collect an overtime win last night over the Vancouver Canucks, 2-1. Alexander Radulov netted the game winner in the extra period to give the Stars 14 points on the season.

The Dallas Mavericks fall last night to the Utah Jazz, 104-89. The Mavs struggles continue as they fall to 1-7 on the season and travel to face the Clippers tomorrow night in L-A.

Game six of the World Series is tonight with the Houston Astros holding a 3-2 series lead over the L-A Dodgers. It’s do or die time as the series shifts back to the City of Angels. The Dodgers send Rich Hill to the mound to face Houston’s Justin Verlander. First pitch tonight is at 7:20 .

And as of last night, for the time being, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is suspended after a judge in the southern district of New York allowed the NFLPA’s temporary restraining order against the league expire and denied Elliott preliminary injunction. Elliott and the NFLPA play to send the decision to the 2nd circuit appeals court.