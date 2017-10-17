High School Volleyball Plus Mavs Open Season Tomorrow Night

The playoff picture continues to take shape in high school volleyball as area teams get back on the court tonight.

Paris – The Prairiland Lady Patriots have all but wrapped up a spot in the post-season. They’ll take the trip across Paris to visit the Chisum Lady Mustangs in a rivalry game. The district leading Paris Lady Cats will travel to visit the Atlanta Lady Rabbits, while the North Lamar Pantherettes visit the Pittsburg Lady Pirates and the Rivercrest Lady Rebels look to extend their winning streak to 19 games when they host Avery.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers take to the road to visit the Hallsville Lady Bobcats. The Chapel Hill Lady Devils will also be traveling for a match with Como-Pickton. The Pittsburg Lady Pirates host North Lamar. The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas bring in the Hooks Lady Hornets. The Daingerfield Lady Tigers host Queen City and the Rivercrest Lady Rebels look to extend their winning streak to 19 games when they bring in Avery tonight.

Sulphur Springs – In a rivalry game the Yantis Lady Owls will welcome in the North Hopkins Lady Panthers. The Cumby Lady Trojans look to extend their winning streak to 10-games when they visit the rivaling Miller Grove Lady Hornets. The post season bound Sulphur Springs Lady Cats will be on the road in Longview to visit Pine Tree. The Como Pickton Lady Eagles welcome in Chapel Hill and the Emory Rains Lady Cats host Canton.

The New York Yankees keep their hopes alive in the American League Division Series with an 8-1 win last night over the Astros. Aaron Judge blasted a three run shot to give the Yanks a boost, but New York still trails the series two games to one. Game four is tonight. The L-A Dodgers and Chicago Cubs play game three of the NLCS this evening as well. Former Ranger Yu Darvish takes the hill for L-A. First pitch is at 8pm .

The Dallas Mavericks begin their season tomorrow night at the American Airline Center. The youthful Mavs will debut rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. while legend Dirk Nowitzki enters his 20th year in the league. Tip off tomorrow night at the A-A-C is at 7:30 .

And it remains unclear whether the Dallas Cowboys will have running back Ezekiel Elliott for the next six games. The fifth circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals along with Elliott’s legal team and NFLPA representatives will have a rehearing in an attempt the apply a temporary restraining order against the league, as well as a motion filed for preliminary injunction. The case will be heard today in the southern district of New York.