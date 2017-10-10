High School Volleyball Plus Mavs Pick Up Pre-Season Win

The playoff picture is starting to shape up as area volleyball teams take to the court tonight for district play.

—

Paris – The North Lamar Pantherettes head to Texarkana to face the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks. The Paris Lady Cats look to stay at the top of the standings when they host Pittsburg. The Roxton Lady Lions will bring in Trenton for a home match. The Prairiland Lady Patriots look to defend Patriot Gym against the Chapel Hill Lady Devils, while the Chisum Lady Mustangs are on the road against district-leading Mt Vernon.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Lady Devils look to keep on pace for the postseason when they visit Pattonville against the Prairiland Lady Patriots. The Pittsburg Lady Pirates will visit the district leading Paris Lady Cats. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers have been stellar during their unbeaten district run. They’ll be at home tonight against the Chisum Lady Mustangs. The Pewitt Lady Brahmas host New Boston and the Daingerfield Lady Tigers go to Redwater.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats look to stay in contention for a district title as they bring in their Interstate 30 rival, Greenville to Wildcat Gym. In a rivalry game, the Cumby Lady Trojans aim to keep their perfect district record intact when they host the North Hopkins Lady Panthers. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers look to remain undefeated in district play at home against the Chisum Lady Mustangs and the Miller Grove Lady Hornets welcome in Fruitvale.

—

In the Major League Baseball post-season, the Houston Astros lock up a spot in the AL Championship series after closing out the Boston Red Sox, 5-4. They play the winner of New York and Cleveland after the Yankees force a game five last night beating the Indians 7-3. In the National League, the Chicago Cubs grab a 2-1 series lead after a 2-1 win in game three over Washington and the L-A Dodgers sweep Arizona after last night’s 3-1 win. Former Rangers, Yu Darvish, stifled the Diamondbacks with five innings of two-hit baseball.

—

The Dallas Mavericks win in the pre-season last night over Orlando, 99-96. The rookie guard, Dennis Smith Jr. lead the Mavs with a stellar performance dropping in 16 points, dishing out seven assists and grabbing six rebounds. The Mavs improve to 3-1 with only two warm-up games left before the regular season begins.

—