High School Volleyball Results Plus Rangers Eliminated

Area high school volleyball teams were in district action last night.

Paris – The Paris Lady Cats notch a huge win over Texarkana’s Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks in five sets. The scores went 31-29, 24-26, 25-21, 12-25, and 15-11 to improve to 2-0. North Lamar Pantherettes fall to the Liberty Eylau Lady Leopards in five sets.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers breeze past the Prairiland Lady Patriots in three straight sets, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20. Mt Vernon remains unbeaten in district play. The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers dropped their match up to rival Texas High in straight sets. The Lady Tigers fall to 2-3 in the district and 20-12 overall on the season.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats come away with a sweep over the Marshall Lady Mavs 25-13, 25-15, 25-11. With the win, the Lady Cats improve to 3-2 in district play and 21-12 overall.

The Texas A&M Commerce Lion football team reaches to No. 2 in Division II coaches poll. After being ranked 3rd in last week’s polls, the Lion blasted A&M-Kingsville, 38-7. Commerce sits only behind Northwest Missouri State and is on a bye this week.

Last night the Texas Rangers fall to the Houston Astros again 14-3. In the loss, the Rangers are officially eliminated from postseason contention. Elvis Andrus drove in a Ranger run to get Texas on the scoreboard. The Rangers fall to 76-81 on the season and will wrap up their series with the Astros this afternoon [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. First pitch is set for 1:00 pm .

And as the NBA pre-season approaches, free agent Dwyane Wade is expected to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers today. After one season in his hometown of Chicago, Wade will sign a veteran’s minimum deal of $2.3 million to join former teammate LeBron James and the Cavs. Wade averaged over 18 points per game last season.