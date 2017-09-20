High School Volleyball Results Plus Rangers Stay in Hunt

Area volleyball teams were in action last night, some in district play.

—

Paris – The North Lamar Pantherettes take down Bonham on the road, 25-14, 25-11, and 25-21. The Paris Lady Cats notch a home win over Anna in straight sets, 25-18, 25-22, and 25-18. The Chisum Lady Mustangs fall to the Chapel Hill Lady Devils while the Prairiland Lady Patriots dropped their match in Texarkana to Pleasant Grove.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Lady Devils notch a win in their district opener over the Chisum Lady Mustangs in straight sets, 25-16, 25-16 and 25-11. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers take down Como-Pickton, 25-5, 25-16, and 25-11. While the Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers fall to rival Sulphur Springs in three sets, dropping to 2-2 in district competition.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats pick up their first district win of the season, beating rival Mt Pleasant in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14. The Lady Cats improve to 1-2. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers come up with a solid showing to defeat the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles 25-5, 25-16, and 25-11. Mt Vernon volleyball improves to 17-7 overall and 1-0 in district play.

—

Hawkins and Cushing’s high school football teams have been placed on two years probation after a fight broke out between the two teams following their game in week 2. The UIL released a statement stating, “The Cushing High School and Hawkins High School football teams were given public reprimands and placed on two years probation for fighting with opponents. In addition, Cushing High School coach Marlon Garrett and Hawkins High School coach Derrick Conde were given a public reprimand, two years probation, and one-game suspension.”

—

The Texas Rangers keep their heads above water after beating the Seattle Mariners last night, 3-1. Martin Perez picked up his eighth win in his last nine outings, while Jake Diekman pitched the Rangers out of a jam late in the ballgame. Texas is now only 3.5 games back of the Twins in the AL Wildcard as they face the Mariners again tonight . First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 9:10 pm .

—

And the Dallas Cowboys made a pair of roster moves yesterday, releasing outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott, likely to make room for the defensive end, Demontre Moore, who returns after serving a two-game suspension. The Cowboys also released offensive lineman, Nate Theaker, and resigned safety Jameill Showers.