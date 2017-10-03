High School Volleyball Tonight Plus Cowboys Look for Answers

District play resumes for area volleyball teams tonight.

—

Paris – The evening will be highlighted by a classic rivalry. It’s the first Crosstown Showdown of the school year as the unbeaten Paris Lady Cats take on the North Lamar Pantherettes at Panther Gym. In another district rivalry, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels put their 14 game win streak on them when they visit the Detroit Lady Eagles. The Prairiland Lady Patriots go to Como-Pickton, and the Roxton Lady Lions will be on the road to face off with Dodd City. The Chisum Lady Mustangs are off tonight.

—

Mount Pleasant – In a district rivalry, the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers look to remain unbeaten when they host the Chapel Hill Lady Devils. Facing the 3-0 Lady Tigers, Chapel Hill is currently 2-1 in district play. The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas travel to the district-leading Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs. The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers look to stay on the road to the playoffs when they travel up I30 to play the Greenville Lady Lions. The Pittsburg Lady Pirates are at home to host the Liberty Eylau Lady Leopards. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels will be on the road to visit Detroit. The Daingerfield Lady Tigers visit New Boston.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats look to stay in contention for a district title when they visit the Hallsville Lady Bobcats. Sulphur Springs volleyball is 4-2 on the district season. In a rivalry match up the unbeaten Cumby Lady Trojans welcome in the Yantis Lady Owls. The North Hopkins Lady Panthers wrap up their non-district schedule on the road against Fruitvale. Miller Grove travels to Quinlan to face Boles. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers looks to stay perfect in the district as they bring in rival Chapel Hill and the Como Pickton Lady Eagles host the Prairiland Lady Patriots.

—

The Dallas Cowboys fall to 2-2 on the season after losing to the L-A Rams on Sunday , 35-30. But defensive reinforcements are on the way. Defensive lineman, David Irving, is set to return to practice this week after serving a four-game suspension. The Cowboys also hope to get linebackers, Sean Lee and Anthony Hitchens back from injury, as well as rookie cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie.

—

On Monday Night Football the Kansas City Chiefs take down Washington, 23-20. Linebacker, Justin Houston, returned a fumble for a touchdown as time ran out to seal the game for K-C. Washington falls to 2-2 in the NFC East.

—