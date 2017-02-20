High School Hoop Playoffs Continue Plus Wild NBA All Star Game

Paris – The Honey Grove Lady Warriors advance to the regional quarterfinals after a win over the Clarksville Lady Tigers Friday night, 64-41. Honey Grove will take on top ranked Martins Mill tomorrow at McKinney North at 6:30. The winner advances to the 2A Region II tournament. The Prairiland Lady Patriots saw their season end in heart breaking fashion, 61-60 to West Rusk. The boys begin post season play tonight when the Chisum Mustangs take on Daingerfield at Rivercrest high school, tipping off at 6pm.

Tomorrow night on 101.9 KBUS, the 14th ranked Paris Wildcats play Van at Greenville high school at 6:30, while on MIX 107.7, the North Lamar Panthers face Brownsboro at Royse City at 7. And the Prairiland Patriots take on Queen City. That game tomorrow night will be at Mt. Pleasant High School at 7pm.

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Lady Devils and Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers breeze through the Area round of the girls basketball playoffs. Chapel Hill defeated Harmony 75-41 and play 13-3A rival Winnsboro in the regional quarterfinals. The Lady Raiders beat Elysian Fields 56-34. Chapel Hill and Winnsboro meet tomorrow night at Mt. Pleasant High School. The game will be on Star 96.9. Tip off Tuesday is at 5pm. 6th ranked Mt. Vernon took care of business against Winona, 59-48. Their next opponent will be West Rusk tonight with a trip to the regional tournament on the line. The game will be broadcast live on KLAKE 97.7. Tip off from Lindale High School is at 6:30.

Rivercrest gym will be busy this week. Tonight they’ll host Daingerfield and Chisum at 6pm. Tomorrow night the Mt. Vernon Tigers open the post season against New Boston at 6, followed by the Chapel Hill Red Devils against Paul Pewitt at 8. Pittsburg is at Tyler Junior College against Mabank at 6. Rivercrest plays at Union Grove against Mt. Vernon at 6 And the Mt. Pleasant Tigers are up against Lovejoy tomorrow night at Emory Rains high school. Tip off is at 7.

The boys begin post season play with the Bi-District round tomorrow night. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats are up against the North Forney Eagles. The game is scheduled for a 7pm tip off from Lindale High School. Mt. Vernon Tigers open the post season against New Boston at 6 at Rivercrest. 20th ranked Commerce plays Gunter at 7:30 against at Princeton.

It was a defensive battle the entire way in last night’s NBA All-Star game with the West winning 192-182. Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dropped in 52 points and ten rebounds. The regular season returns on Thursday.

The Dallas Stars stumbled into the NHL All-Star break, but picked up a win on Friday 4-3 over Tampa Bay in overtime. The Stars are six points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.