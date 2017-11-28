High-Speed Chase Through Three Counties Leads to Arrest

Mugshot not available

Sulphur Springs Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-30, but the suspect attempted to flee and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended at the 150-mile marker in Titus County when the suspect struck another vehicle, causing injury to the occupant. The suspect fled on foot but was soon captured. Leonard Barker, 46, of New York City, was transported back to the Hopkins County Jail where he was charged with evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and possession of fraudulent identifying information. Bond is $60,000.