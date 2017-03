Prior to the opening of the Paris Community Theatre’s production of “Pride and Prejudice” in April, PCT and the Paris News are hosting a “High Tea with Jane Austen” event. The fundraiser will be held at the Paris Golf and Country Club on Saturday, April 8th from 11am-1pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased at the PCT Box Office or at the Paris News office. “High Tea with Jane Austen” will not only feature tea and finger foods but lectures and demonstrations.