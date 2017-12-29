Pollstar has unveiled its list of the 20 highest-grossing worldwide tours of 2017, and U2 tops the ranking. The Irish rockers took in a total of $316 million over 50 shows on their “The Joshua Tree” 30th-Anniversary Tour. Guns N’ Roses arrived at No. 2 on the list – the second year of their “Not in This Lifetime” reunion tour earned $292.5 million. Coldplay follows at No. 3 with a total of $238 million, while Metallica takes the No. 5 spot with $152.8 million. Other rock artists who made the top 20 include Depeche Mode, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Here are Pollstar’s 20 highest-grossing tours of 2017, with earning in millions:

U2 – $316 Guns N’ Roses – $292.5 Coldplay – $238 Bruno Mars – $200.1 Metallica – $152.8 Depeche Mode – $141.1 Paul McCartney – $132 Ed Sheeran – $124.1 The Rolling Stones – $120 Garth Brooks – $101.4 Celine Dion – $101.2 Justin Bieber – $93.7 Roger Waters – $92.1 Bruce Springsteen – $87.8 Lady Gaga – $85.7 Billy Joel – $82.3 The Weeknd – $80 Tim McGraw/Faith Hill – $79.3 Red Hot Chili Peppers – $73.5 Ariana Grande – $66.5