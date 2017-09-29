Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Highway Improvements

ATLANTA – Safety features in the form of texturized centerlines and shoulders will be added to 18 area highways during coming months, according to plans approved in September by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We are looking at installing texturized pavement methods to centerline areas of these highways to help prevent crossover crashes and along the shoulders to avoid run-off-the-road crashes,” said Rebecca Wells, district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The texturized pavement methods make noise when vehicle tires run over them, alerting drivers that they are getting out of their traffic lane.”

Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are:

County Highway Limits Miles
Bowie FM 991 From: US 67 West

To: US 67 East

 5.8
Bowie SH 8 From: Arkansas State Line

To: US 67

 17.4
Bowie FM 1397 From: 6.4 miles north of I-30

To: 0.8 miles north of I-30

 5.7
Bowie FM 2516 From: US 59

To: FM 558

 6.5
Cass SH 155 From: US 59

To: Marion County Line

 17.5
Harrison FM 450 From: FM 1968

To: FM 449

 6.2
Harrison FM 450 From: Marion County Line

To: FM 726

 2.7
Harrison FM 1968 From: Marion County Line

To: FM 450

 3.9
Harrison FM 968 From: Gregg County Line

To: US 80

 18.5
Marion SH 49 From: Cass County Line

To: FM 881

 13.2
Marion SH 155 From: Cass County Line

To: Upshur County Line

 5.5
Marion FM 1968 From: Harrison County Line

To: FM 726

 0.3
Marion FM 450 From: Upshur County Line

To: Harrison County Line

 2.0

 

 

 

County Highway Limits Miles
Marion FM 726 From: Harrison County Line

To: FM 729

 9.2
Titus FM 1734 From: US 67 West

To: US 67 East

 8.9
Upshur FM 450 From: US 259

To: Marion County Line

 1.3
Upshur FM 1404 From: SH 155

To: FM 2685

 6.7
Upshur FM 726 From: SH 300

To: FM 1650

 4.1

Stripe-A-Zone of Grand Prairie was awarded the contract for the construction of these projects with a bid of $2.3 million.

 

Work on the projects should begin in November of this year and take about nine months to complete, Wells said.

