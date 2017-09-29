Highway Improvements

ATLANTA – Safety features in the form of texturized centerlines and shoulders will be added to 18 area highways during coming months, according to plans approved in September by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We are looking at installing texturized pavement methods to centerline areas of these highways to help prevent crossover crashes and along the shoulders to avoid run-off-the-road crashes,” said Rebecca Wells, district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The texturized pavement methods make noise when vehicle tires run over them, alerting drivers that they are getting out of their traffic lane.”

Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are:

County Highway Limits Miles Bowie FM 991 From: US 67 West To: US 67 East 5.8 Bowie SH 8 From: Arkansas State Line To: US 67 17.4 Bowie FM 1397 From: 6.4 miles north of I-30 To: 0.8 miles north of I-30 5.7 Bowie FM 2516 From: US 59 To: FM 558 6.5 Cass SH 155 From: US 59 To: Marion County Line 17.5 Harrison FM 450 From: FM 1968 To: FM 449 6.2 Harrison FM 450 From: Marion County Line To: FM 726 2.7 Harrison FM 1968 From: Marion County Line To: FM 450 3.9 Harrison FM 968 From: Gregg County Line To: US 80 18.5 Marion SH 49 From: Cass County Line To: FM 881 13.2 Marion SH 155 From: Cass County Line To: Upshur County Line 5.5 Marion FM 1968 From: Harrison County Line To: FM 726 0.3 Marion FM 450 From: Upshur County Line To: Harrison County Line 2.0

County Highway Limits Miles Marion FM 726 From: Harrison County Line To: FM 729 9.2 Titus FM 1734 From: US 67 West To: US 67 East 8.9 Upshur FM 450 From: US 259 To: Marion County Line 1.3 Upshur FM 1404 From: SH 155 To: FM 2685 6.7 Upshur FM 726 From: SH 300 To: FM 1650 4.1

Stripe-A-Zone of Grand Prairie was awarded the contract for the construction of these projects with a bid of $2.3 million.

Work on the projects should begin in November of this year and take about nine months to complete, Wells said.