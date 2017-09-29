Highway Improvements

ATLANTA – Safety features in the form of texturized centerlines and shoulders will be added to 18 area highways during coming months, according to plans approved in September by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
“We are looking at installing texturized pavement methods to centerline areas of these highways to help prevent crossover crashes and along the shoulders to avoid run-off-the-road crashes,” said Rebecca Wells, district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The texturized pavement methods make noise when vehicle tires run over them, alerting drivers that they are getting out of their traffic lane.”
Highways scheduled to receive the improvements are:
|County
|Highway
|Limits
|Miles
|Bowie
|FM 991
|From: US 67 West
To: US 67 East
|5.8
|Bowie
|SH 8
|From: Arkansas State Line
To: US 67
|17.4
|Bowie
|FM 1397
|From: 6.4 miles north of I-30
To: 0.8 miles north of I-30
|5.7
|Bowie
|FM 2516
|From: US 59
To: FM 558
|6.5
|Cass
|SH 155
|From: US 59
To: Marion County Line
|17.5
|Harrison
|FM 450
|From: FM 1968
To: FM 449
|6.2
|Harrison
|FM 450
|From: Marion County Line
To: FM 726
|2.7
|Harrison
|FM 1968
|From: Marion County Line
To: FM 450
|3.9
|Harrison
|FM 968
|From: Gregg County Line
To: US 80
|18.5
|Marion
|SH 49
|From: Cass County Line
To: FM 881
|13.2
|Marion
|SH 155
|From: Cass County Line
To: Upshur County Line
|5.5
|Marion
|FM 1968
|From: Harrison County Line
To: FM 726
|0.3
|Marion
|FM 450
|From: Upshur County Line
To: Harrison County Line
|2.0
|Marion
|FM 726
|From: Harrison County Line
To: FM 729
|9.2
|Titus
|FM 1734
|From: US 67 West
To: US 67 East
|8.9
|Upshur
|FM 450
|From: US 259
To: Marion County Line
|1.3
|Upshur
|FM 1404
|From: SH 155
To: FM 2685
|6.7
|Upshur
|FM 726
|From: SH 300
To: FM 1650
|4.1
Stripe-A-Zone of Grand Prairie was awarded the contract for the construction of these projects with a bid of $2.3 million.
Work on the projects should begin in November of this year and take about nine months to complete, Wells said.