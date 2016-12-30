Holiday Advisories

Adkin’s Finance
News

State Troopers and many local police departments will be participating in the ‘No-Refusal’ DWI Campaign once again this year. If a suspected drunk driver refuses a breath test, officers will obtain an immediate search warrant signed by a judge to have blood drawn..Police are also advising citizens that  Celebratory gunfire, that is, shots fired in the air, could cause injury, death and property damage.  Local police and fire departments also remind East Texans that fireworks are prohibited in City limits.

