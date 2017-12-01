Holiday Events This Weekend in Paris

Everyone is invited tomorrow evening and Saturday to all the holiday festivities at Christmas In Fair Park in Paris. This annual holiday event hosts four buildings with vendors featuring holiday decor, arts, crafts, gifts and lots of food. There is entertainment for the children including pictures with Santa. Admission and parking is free.

Breakfast with Santa at Blossom Elementary School will be held tomorrow morning from 7:30 to 10:30. Its sponsored by House of Hope and the all you can eat $7 meal includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and biscuits and gravy along with coffee, milk juice and hot chocolate. Pictures with Santa are available for $5 or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds will purchase new clothes and 3or 4 toys for a needy child.

The Paris Christmas Parade will be held this Saturday night at 6:00 pm. This year’s theme is “Deep in the Heart of Christmas” and floats should be tied to the well-known song “Deep in the Heart of Texas.” The parade will follow the traditional route and signups to participate will be accepted up to the night of the parade.

The Paris Community Theatre is hosting the 29th annual “Songs of the Season” Concert featuring the Paris Community Choir Sunday December 3rd at 6:30 at First Christian Church in Paris. The concert is directed by Tony Boss, accompanied by Jim Adams and a local orchestra and a string quartet. Songs of the Season also features guest Director Pat Fowzer.

