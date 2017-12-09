Holidday Stress?

Stressed out during the holidays? Here’s how to chill

(ABC – Detroit)

The holiday season is a time for merriment and joy, but for many of us, it’s also a time when our stress levels soar.

It’s that endless holiday to-do list with buying gifts, decorating, cooking, visiting friends and family that can add up and cause stress to skyrocket. It helps if you manage expectations and embrace the reality that things can go wrong. So mentally prepare for the unexpected.

Also, watch your spending as a recent survey found 62 percent of Americans reported money was a cause of stress. And lastly, with our busy lifestyles sometimes you just need to say no to baking a hundred cookies or to any new expectation or responsibility for which you have little time.

Too much stress can quickly cause irritability and negative thinking. But it can also lead to high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. Furthermore, research discovered heart attacks and heart-related deaths increase during the festive season, so it’s essential to deal with stress. Here are some ways to chill:

1. Decide what matters most. Make a list of primary activities – these will keep you focused and help make tasks more manageable.

2. Set a budget and keep track of your holiday spending. Quality time spent with loved ones is more important than extravagant gifts and financial stress.

3. Watch for overindulging as stress can trigger sugary and fatty food cravings. Make healthy food choices a priority and enjoy seasonal treats in moderation.

4. Don’t forget about exercise. Physical activity reduces tension, stabilizes mood and helps you respond much better to stress.