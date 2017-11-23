Homemade Bears Bring Joy to Those In Need

Dane Dillen, a fourth-grade student in Dandria Clayton’s class at Bailey Intermediate, donated Joy Bears to CASA for Kids that were made by his grandmother, Margie Vermillion, and her church group.

The Joy Bears Ministry began in November of 2014 with a small group of women at the First United Methodist Church in Valliant, OK. Their purpose is to share God’s love one bear at a time.

The bears have been shared with fire and police stations, hospitals in Oklahoma and Texas, nursing homes, foster children’s Christmas parties, community events, and missionaries who travel overseas. As of this month, almost six thousand bears have been made.

The Joy Bears have been shared with every state in the United States and are hoping to make it to every country around the world sharing God’s love.