Honey Grove VFD Receives Grant

Honey Grove VFD receives $200,000 grant for new tender

May 17, 2017

Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department received funding to help purchase a new tender through the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The new apparatus increases the department’s capacity to save lives and property.

The growing demand for fire service in the Honey Grove rural area has created a need for access to an emergency water supply.

“A lot of people have chosen to build their homes in our 196-square-miles rural protection area,” said Honey Grove VFD Fire Chief Joey Rickman. “That has created a challenge of getting water out to those areas. This new truck will be able to haul 2,000-gallons of water to the incident, drop the water into a drop tank and continue to shuttle more water.”

The 2017 Kenworth pumper tanker has a 10-inch dump valve, five-inch suction hose with strainer, remote control deck gun, ladders and a backup camera for safety.

“The volunteers received training on the new truck, and it is in service as a multi-purpose vehicle,” said Rickman. “It will be used to fight structure, grass and vehicle fires and carries equipment that we need for those particular responses.”

The department has been serving the community since 1897 and has open enrollment for committed individuals who would like to give back to the community. Applications may be picked up during the department’s weekly Thursday night meeting, 7:00 pm at the Fire Department, 602 North 6th Street or at the Honey Grove City Hall during regular business hours.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural VFDs for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.

For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.

Contacts:

Joey Rickman, Fire Chief; jlrickman@yahoo.com

John Fugitt, RFC II, Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator; (936) 546-1882; jfugitt@tfs.tamu.edu

Suzy Cossey, Business Associate III; (979) 458-7339; gcossey@tfs.tamu.edu

Texas A&M Forest Service Communications; (979) 458-6606; newsmedia@tfs.tamu.edu