Hopkins County 4-H Week

Hopkins County 4-H will celebrate the kick-off of National 4-H Week, Monday (Oct 2) at 4:30 pm on the Courthouse steps. Hopkins County Judge, Robert Newsom will read the 4-H Proclamation, and there are refreshments served. A display exhibiting pictures of 4-H activities from the past year, as well as registration information, will also be available. The public is invited and encouraged to attend and meet some of our 4-H members.
Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
Family & Consumer Sciences Agent
P.O. Box 518
1200-B W. Houston
Sulphur Springs, TX 75483
Phone: 903-885-3443
Fax: 903-439-4909
jshicks@ag.tamu.edu
Hopkins County 4-H will celebrate the kick-off of National 4-H Week, Monday (Oct 2) at 4:30 pm on the Courthouse steps. Hopkins County Judge, Robert Newsom will read the 4-H Proclamation, and there are refreshments served. A display exhibiting pictures of 4-H activities from the past year, as well as registration information, will also be available. The public is invited and encouraged to attend and meet some of our 4-H members.