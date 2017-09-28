Hopkins County 4-H Week

Hopkins County 4-H will celebrate the kick-off of National 4-H Week, Monday (Oct 2) at 4:30 pm on the Courthouse steps. Hopkins County Judge, Robert Newsom will read the 4-H Proclamation, and there are refreshments served. A display exhibiting pictures of 4-H activities from the past year, as well as registration information, will also be available. The public is invited and encouraged to attend and meet some of our 4-H members.

