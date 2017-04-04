Hopkins County Blotter

Bond has not yet been set for a man jailed in Hopkins County on a Hunt County warrant. 41 year old James Greer is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Bond has been denied for a man arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant issued by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. 31 year old Wayne Thomas Hall, Jr is charged with Violation of Parole.

Marquise Hernandez, Junior remains jailed in Hopkins County under $5000 bond. He’s charged with possession of a Penalty Group 2 Controlled Substance.