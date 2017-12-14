Hopkins County Bookings

mugshot not available

Jerry Lynn Gilbreath, 69, was jailed in Hopkins County Wednesday on a charge of tampering with evidence. His bond is $50,000.

Raul Gonzalez, Jr.

Raul Gonzalez, 37, was arrested by Hopkins County Deputies who were dispatched to a disturbance on CR 1163. He had allegedly threatened and assaulted a family member and was charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. His bond is $10,000.

Eldon Demar Holloway, Jr.

Eldon Demar Holloway, Jr., 27, was booked into the Hopkins County Jail this week for Possession of more than five ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was denied.

Lazarus Amos Jehu Meek

Lazarus Amos Jehu Meek, 21, was arrested in Hopkins County for burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000 damage. His bond is $25,000 and he remains in jail.