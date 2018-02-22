Hopkins County Bookings

46 year old Jason Ray Bailey was arrested in Hopkins County. He was charged with possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not yet been set.

27 year old Brandon Michael Petrea was arrested by Sulphur Springs police at his residence on Helm Lane. Bond was set at $10,000 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

31 year old Jame Jo Evans of Sulphur Springs was arrested at the probation office by Hopkins County deputies. She was charged with violating the probation she was on for possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance.