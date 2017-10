Jeremy Morgan Davis, 28, of Mt Pleasant, is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on Hopkins, Titus, and Wood County warrants. Charges include Bond Surrender, Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

Adam Blaine Cockrell, 24, is being held without bond in the Hopkins County Jail. He was out on bond for a drug arrest in February and was taken into custody for Bond Forfeiture.